Arizona vs. Xavier: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Arizona is back in the NCAA Tournament for its 32nd appearance in 64 years. The Wildcats’ 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and an automatic bid to the Big Dance. Arizona easily defeated No. 15 Texas Southern in the round of 64 and then topped No. 10 Ohio State in the round of 32 to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats will face-off against No. 6 Xavier in the Sweet 16.

Since receiving a selection committee bid to the Big Dance, Xavier has bypassed No. 11 Ole Miss, 76-57, in the round of 64 and then knocked off No. 14 Georgia State to extend their season another week and advance to the Sweet 16 where they’ll meet Arizona.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier

What:

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

When:

Thursday, March 26

Where:

Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

10:17 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

Keep up with OddsShark and its betting-focused matchup preview.





Scouting Arizona

Record: 33-3 overall, 16-2 Pac-12

Coach: Sean Miller, 6th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 59.0

Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson, 14.3

Rebounding Leader: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, 6.9

Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell, 6.3

Scouting Xavier

Record: 23-13, 9-9 Big East

Coach: Chris Mack, 6th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 73.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.3

Scoring Leaders: Matt Stainbrook, 12.2

Rebounding Leader: Matt Stainbrook, 6.9

Assists Leader: Dee Davis, 6.1