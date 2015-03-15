Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The Georgetown Hoyas are one of five teams representing the Big East Conference this year in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoyas will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in a Round of 64 game in the South Region.

Here is what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 13 Eastern Washington

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Rose Garden, Portland, Oregon

Time:

TBD

Channel:

truTV

Line:

TBD, Oddshark

Scouting Georgetown

Record: Overall: 21-10, Big East: 12-6

Coach: John Thompson Jr.

Offensive Points Per Game: 70.7 PPG (89th)

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.6 (131st)

Scoring Leader: D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera 16.2 PPG

Rebounding Leader: Joshua Smith 5.9 RPG

Assists Leader: DiVauntes Smith-Rivera 3.1 APG

Scouting Eastern Washington

Record: Overall: 26-8, Big Sky: 14-4

Coach: Jim Hayford

Offensive Points Per Game: 80.8 (3rd)

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 73.6 (328th)

Scoring Leader: Tyler Harvey 22.9 PPG

Rebounding Leader: Venky Jois 7.7 RPG

Assists Leader: Drew Brandon 4.8 APG