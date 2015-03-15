Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington: Date, Time, Line & Channel

  • Published
  • Updated

(Getty)

(Getty)

The Georgetown Hoyas are one of five teams representing the Big East Conference this year in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoyas will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in a Round of 64 game in the South Region.

Here is what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 13 Eastern Washington

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Rose Garden, Portland, Oregon

Time:

TBD

Channel:

truTV

Line:

TBD, Oddshark

Scouting Georgetown

Record: Overall: 21-10, Big East: 12-6

Coach: John Thompson Jr.

Offensive Points Per Game: 70.7 PPG (89th)

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.6 (131st)

Scoring Leader: D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera 16.2 PPG

Rebounding Leader: Joshua Smith 5.9 RPG

Assists Leader: DiVauntes Smith-Rivera 3.1 APG

Scouting Eastern Washington

Record: Overall: 26-8, Big Sky: 14-4

Coach: Jim Hayford

Offensive Points Per Game: 80.8 (3rd)

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 73.6 (328th)

Scoring Leader: Tyler Harvey 22.9 PPG

Rebounding Leader: Venky Jois 7.7 RPG

Assists Leader: Drew Brandon 4.8 APG

Read More
, , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook