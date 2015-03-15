Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The Georgetown Hoyas are one of five teams representing the Big East Conference this year in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoyas will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in a Round of 64 game in the South Region.
Here is what you need to know:
The Basics
Who:
No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 13 Eastern Washington
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Thursday, March 19
Where:
Rose Garden, Portland, Oregon
Time:
TBD
Channel:
truTV
Line:
TBD, Oddshark
Scouting Georgetown
Record: Overall: 21-10, Big East: 12-6
Coach: John Thompson Jr.
Offensive Points Per Game: 70.7 PPG (89th)
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 64.6 (131st)
Scoring Leader: D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera 16.2 PPG
Rebounding Leader: Joshua Smith 5.9 RPG
Assists Leader: DiVauntes Smith-Rivera 3.1 APG
Scouting Eastern Washington
Record: Overall: 26-8, Big Sky: 14-4
Coach: Jim Hayford
Offensive Points Per Game: 80.8 (3rd)
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 73.6 (328th)
Scoring Leader: Tyler Harvey 22.9 PPG
Rebounding Leader: Venky Jois 7.7 RPG
Assists Leader: Drew Brandon 4.8 APG