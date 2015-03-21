Gonzaga vs. Iowa: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Gonzaga got an automatic bid to the dance after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs are first in the nation for field goal percentage, 52.4 percent, sixth in assists, 16.5, and 10th in scoring, 79.1. This is the Zags 17th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and after defeating North Dakota State will head into the round of 32 posting a 33-2 (17-1) record.

No. 2 Gonzaga will matchup against Iowa on Sunday, March 22.

The Iowa Hawkeyes were a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten for most of the season. But finished out 21-11 overall and 12-6 in the Big Ten and earned a selection committee bid to the Big Dance as the No. 7 seed in the South region bracket. The Hawkeyes faced-off with No. Davidson and defeated the Wildcats, 83-52, to move on to the round of 32.

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 Iowa

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 32

When:

Sunday, March 22

Where:

Key Arena, Seattle, Washington

Time:

7:10 p.m.

Channel:

TBS

Scouting Gonzaga

Record: 33-2 overall, 7-1 West Coast

Coach: Mark Few, 16th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 79.1

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 60.9

Scoring Leader: Kyle Wiltjer, 16.7

Rebounding Leader: Domantas Sabonis, 6.9

Assists Leader: Kevin Pangos, 5.0

Scouting Iowa

Record: 22-11 overall, 12-6 Big Ten

Coach: Fran McCaffery, 5th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 69.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.9

Scoring Leader: Aaron White, 16.0

Rebounding Leader: Aaron White, 7.5

Assists Leader: Mike Gesell, 3.9