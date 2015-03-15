Iowa State vs. UAB: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Iowa State vs. UAB: Date, Time, Channel & Line

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming into the NCAA Tournament on a high note after winning the Big 12 Tournament. (Getty)

The term “March Madness” is normally reserved for the NCAA Tournament. But don’t tell that to Iowa State.

The Cyclones just won the Big 12 Tournament in a wild fashion, using buzzer-beaters and overcoming double-digit deficits to claim the league’s automatic bid.

But the conference tournament was just the appetizer for “Comeback Kids.” Up next: the NCAA Tournament.

Fred Hoiberg’s Cyclones (25-8) are battle-tested after a season in the tough Big 12 and they grabbed the third seed in the South Regional.

Their opening-round opponent is No. 14 UAB.

UAB made a somewhat surprising run through the Conference USA Tournament to win the league’s automatic bid.

The Blazers made some buzz a decade ago when they reached the Sweet 16 and head coach Jerod Haase, a former star at Kansas, is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UAB

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Louisville, Kentucky

Time:

12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

truTV

Line:

Iowa State (-13.5). Read OddsShark’s game preview with all the important odds here.

Scouting Iowa State

Georges Niang leads Iowa State in scoring. (Getty)

Record: 25-8 overall, 12-6 Big 12

Coach: Fred Hoiberg, 5th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 78.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 69.3

Scoring Leader: Georges Niang, 15.5

Rebounding Leader: Jameel McKay, 7.4

Assists Leader: Monte Morris, 5.2

Scouting UAB

UAB's Theo Pinson. (Getty)

Record: 19-15 overall, 12-6 Conference USA

Coach: Jerod Haase, 3rd season

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.9

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.7

Scoring Leader: Robert Brown, 13.1

Rebounding Leader: William Lee, 5.8

Assists Leader: Nick Norton, 3.9

 

