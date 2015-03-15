Iowa State vs. UAB: Date, Time, Channel & Line

The term “March Madness” is normally reserved for the NCAA Tournament. But don’t tell that to Iowa State.

The Cyclones just won the Big 12 Tournament in a wild fashion, using buzzer-beaters and overcoming double-digit deficits to claim the league’s automatic bid.

But the conference tournament was just the appetizer for “Comeback Kids.” Up next: the NCAA Tournament.

Fred Hoiberg’s Cyclones (25-8) are battle-tested after a season in the tough Big 12 and they grabbed the third seed in the South Regional.

Their opening-round opponent is No. 14 UAB.

UAB made a somewhat surprising run through the Conference USA Tournament to win the league’s automatic bid.

The Blazers made some buzz a decade ago when they reached the Sweet 16 and head coach Jerod Haase, a former star at Kansas, is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UAB

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Louisville, Kentucky

Time:

12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

truTV

Line:

Iowa State (-13.5). Read OddsShark’s game preview with all the important odds here.

Scouting Iowa State

Record: 25-8 overall, 12-6 Big 12

Coach: Fred Hoiberg, 5th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 78.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 69.3

Scoring Leader: Georges Niang, 15.5

Rebounding Leader: Jameel McKay, 7.4

Assists Leader: Monte Morris, 5.2

Scouting UAB

Record: 19-15 overall, 12-6 Conference USA

Coach: Jerod Haase, 3rd season

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.9

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.7

Scoring Leader: Robert Brown, 13.1

Rebounding Leader: William Lee, 5.8

Assists Leader: Nick Norton, 3.9