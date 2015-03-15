Robert Morris Colonials: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A year after falling at home in the Northeast Conference Tournament final, the Robert Morris Colonials flipped the script this year and won on the road in the title game to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The second-seeded Colonials knocked off No. 1 St. Francis in Brooklyn to reach March Madness for the first time since 2010.

Robert Morris enters the tourney with a 19-14 overall record after finishing 12-6 in conference play.

Check out the Colonials’ roster here and the season schedule here.

Here’s what you need to know about Robert Morris:

1. This Is Robert Morris’ 8th NCAA Tournament Appearance

2015 will mark Robert Morris’ 8th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Colonials, though, are just 1-7 in the Big Dance. The one victory came in the 1983 opening round vs. Georgia Southern.

They almost pulled off a 15-2 seed upset in their last visit in 2010, but fell to Villanova 75-70 in overtime.

Robert Morris has made the NCAA Tournament in 1982, 1983, 1989, 1990, 1992, 2009, 2010 and now this year.

2. Rodney Pryor Leads the Team In Scoring

Rodney Pryor leads a trio of Colonials in double-figure scoring. The lefty sharpshooter averages 15.2 points per game hits nearly 43 percent of this 3s. Marcquise Reed (14.8) and Lucky Jones (14.3) can also put the ball in the basket.

The team scores 69 points per game and allows 67.7.

The team scores 69 points per game and allows 67.7.

3. Head Coach Andrew Toole Is Only 34

At 34, Andrew Toole is one of the youngest coaches in Division I basketball. He was hired in May 2010, when he was only 29.

He’s got a career record of 109-65, which includes a 66-23 NEC mark. His team won the regular season crowns in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Toole began his college coaching career in 2006 as an assistant at Lafayette before coming to Robert Morris in 2007 in the same capacity.

Toole played at Penn after transferring from Elon. He led the Quakers to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2002 and 2003) and hit a total of 104 3s in those seasons.

He is married with two children.

4. The Colonials Are 12-4 Over the Past 2 Months

After beginning the season 7-10 with postseason tournament dreams on the backburner, Robert Morris turned it around and finished 12-4.

The Colonials have won 6 straight.

5. Robert Morris Is Located In Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Robert Morris University is located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and has an enrollment of roughly 5,400. Of those about 4,500 are undergraduates.