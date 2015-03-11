SEC Tournament 2015: Updated Bracket, Schedule & Scores

The SEC Tournament tips off Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Heavily-favored Kentucky, the top seed, does not play until Friday along with No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.
While the Wildcats are a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament, a couple of the conference’s teams might need to make a little noise this week to get the selection committee’s attention.
Keep it here for the updated bracket, schedule and scores:
SEC Tournament Schedule
All times Eastern
First Round – Wednesday
Game 1: No. 13 Auburn 74, No. 12 Mississippi State 68
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 63, No. 14 Missouri 14
Second Round – Thursday
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 69, No. 9 Alabama 61
Game 4: No. 13 Auburn 66, No. 5 Texas A&M 59
Game 5: No. 10 Tennessee 67, No. 7 Vanderbilt 61
Game 6: No. 11 South Carolina 60, No. 6 Mississippi 58
Quarterfinals – Friday
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky 64, No. 8 Florida 49
Game 8: No. 13 Auburn 73, No. 4 LSU 70, OT
Game 9: No. 2 Arkansas 80, No. 10 Tennessee 72
Game 10: No. 3 Georgia 74, No. 11 South Carolina 62
Semifinals – Saturday
Game 11: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Georgia, 25 minutes after ending of 1 p.m. game, ESPN
Championship – Sunday
Semifinal Winners, TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN
For the updated bracket with results, click here.