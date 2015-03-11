SEC Tournament 2015: Updated Bracket, Schedule & Scores

The SEC Tournament tips off Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Heavily-favored Kentucky, the top seed, does not play until Friday along with No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.

While the Wildcats are a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament, a couple of the conference’s teams might need to make a little noise this week to get the selection committee’s attention.

Keep it here for the updated bracket, schedule and scores:

SEC Tournament Schedule

All times Eastern

First Round – Wednesday

Game 1: No. 13 Auburn 74, No. 12 Mississippi State 68

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 63, No. 14 Missouri 14

Second Round – Thursday

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 69, No. 9 Alabama 61

Game 4: No. 13 Auburn 66, No. 5 Texas A&M 59

Game 5: No. 10 Tennessee 67, No. 7 Vanderbilt 61

Game 6: No. 11 South Carolina 60, No. 6 Mississippi 58

Quarterfinals – Friday

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky 64, No. 8 Florida 49

Game 8: No. 13 Auburn 73, No. 4 LSU 70, OT

Game 9: No. 2 Arkansas 80, No. 10 Tennessee 72

Game 10: No. 3 Georgia 74, No. 11 South Carolina 62

Semifinals – Saturday

Game 11: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Georgia, 25 minutes after ending of 1 p.m. game, ESPN

Championship – Sunday

Semifinal Winners, TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN

