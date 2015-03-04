WATCH: Lionel Messi Sets up Neymar With a Perfect Pass

  • Updated
Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with teammates during Barcelona's match with Villareal Wednesday. (Getty)

We’ve seen Lionel Messi score some amazing goals in his career.

But during Barcelona’s match against Villareal Wednesday in the Copa del Rey, it was his amazing pass which gave his team an early 1-0 lead.

Check out how Messi threads the needle to find Neymar, who had to simply loft it over the keeper’s head.

It doesn’t get much prettier than that.

1 Comment

Raymond L.

A fine example on how Messi’s vision, playmaking, and passing far exceeds many of his contemporaries who are seemingly after scoring goals only. This is perhaps why the Argentine has had a greater impact on his team’s overall performance in comparison to some of today’s popular strikers.

