WATCH: Lionel Messi Sets up Neymar With a Perfect Pass

We’ve seen Lionel Messi score some amazing goals in his career.
But during Barcelona’s match against Villareal Wednesday in the Copa del Rey, it was his amazing pass which gave his team an early 1-0 lead.
Check out how Messi threads the needle to find Neymar, who had to simply loft it over the keeper’s head.
It doesn’t get much prettier than that.
