David Alaba Knee Injury: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Alaba Knee Injury: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Published
  • Updated

david alaba injury, bayern munich, austria, bundesliga

David Alaba had a knee injury knock earlier this year, but the recent injury may end his 2014-2015 season. (Getty)

Bayern Munich’s defense took a serious blow, as starting fullback David Alaba has a knee injury and will miss six to eight weeks. The team and player are hopeful that he returns by the end of the season, but it is doubtful.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Injured in a 1-1 Draw for Austria Against Bosnia-Herzegovina

David Alaba was injured while on international duty with Austria.

Austria tied Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 in 2016 European Championship qualification, but Alaba was subbed off in the 45th minute with an apparent injury.

Bosnian defender Ermin Bikcaic fell on Alaba’s knee and he did not return to the game in the second half.

This injury was partically bad considering that while on International duty with Austria, against Lichtenstein , he scored this wonderful goal in a 5-0 Austria win:

Read More From Heavy

Bastian Schweinsteiger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

2. He Was Examined When He Returned to Germany

david alaba injury, austria, bayern munich, bundesliga

David Alaba was examined on his return to Germany and the severity of the injury was determined. (Getty)

David Alaba was sent back to Germany from Austria, the European Championship qualification was in Vienna, and examined by Bayern Munich doctors.

Read More From Heavy

Manuel Neuer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

3. He Was Diagnosed With Knee Ligament Damage

david alaba injury, bayern munich, austria, bundesliga

The Austrian fullback could now miss the remainder of the 2014-2015 season for Bayern Munich

There was a MCL tear seen in his left knee and he will be in a cast for the next two weeks.

Read More From Heavy

Mario Gotze: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

4. He Had Surgery on His MCL in November 2014

david alaba injury, bayern munich, austria, bundesliga

David Alaba was injured in a Champions League game against AS Roma in November. (Getty)

David Alaba had knee surgery in November to repair an MCL and medial meniscus injury. He was injured in the 80th minute of the Champions League game against AS Roma, a game in which he set up Franck Ribery for Bayern Munich’s first goal in a 2-0 win.

David Alaba returned on January 17th afterr rehabilitation after his surgery.

Read More From Heavy

Thomas Muller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

5. Bayern Munich will look to Medhi Benatia and Rafinha to Fill The Void

david alaba injury, bayern munich, austria, bundesliga

Bayern Munich has many other capable opinions on the bench for defense, but Alaba’s skills will be missed. (Getty)

Benatia and Rafinha have been great contributors to Bayern Munich’s success this year, solidifying the back four, but the team will be at loss without their starting fullback. Alaba has scored five goals in 28 games this season and is a part of a Bayern Munich team that has been successful both in Germany and abroad.

If Alaba’s rehabilition has no set backs and is closer to six or seven weeks, he would be back for the final two Bundesliga matches of the season. He would also be back for the Champions League and DFB Pokal finals if Bayern Munich were to progress to that point.

Read More From Heavy

Marco Reus: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook