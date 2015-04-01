David Alaba Knee Injury: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bayern Munich’s defense took a serious blow, as starting fullback David Alaba has a knee injury and will miss six to eight weeks. The team and player are hopeful that he returns by the end of the season, but it is doubtful.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Injured in a 1-1 Draw for Austria Against Bosnia-Herzegovina

David Alaba was injured while on international duty with Austria.

Austria tied Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 in 2016 European Championship qualification, but Alaba was subbed off in the 45th minute with an apparent injury.

Bosnian defender Ermin Bikcaic fell on Alaba’s knee and he did not return to the game in the second half.

This injury was partically bad considering that while on International duty with Austria, against Lichtenstein , he scored this wonderful goal in a 5-0 Austria win:

2. He Was Examined When He Returned to Germany

David Alaba was sent back to Germany from Austria, the European Championship qualification was in Vienna, and examined by Bayern Munich doctors.

3. He Was Diagnosed With Knee Ligament Damage

There was a MCL tear seen in his left knee and he will be in a cast for the next two weeks.

Bad news! @David_Alaba has suffered a medial collateral ligament tear in his left knee. 14 days in a cast and then back in around 7 weeks. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 1, 2015

4. He Had Surgery on His MCL in November 2014

David Alaba had knee surgery in November to repair an MCL and medial meniscus injury. He was injured in the 80th minute of the Champions League game against AS Roma, a game in which he set up Franck Ribery for Bayern Munich’s first goal in a 2-0 win.

.@David_Alaba diagnosis: Partial MCL tear and medial meniscus injury. Surgery required. Set for several weeks on the sidelines. #GetWellSoon — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 6, 2014

David Alaba returned on January 17th afterr rehabilitation after his surgery.

5. Bayern Munich will look to Medhi Benatia and Rafinha to Fill The Void

Benatia and Rafinha have been great contributors to Bayern Munich’s success this year, solidifying the back four, but the team will be at loss without their starting fullback. Alaba has scored five goals in 28 games this season and is a part of a Bayern Munich team that has been successful both in Germany and abroad.

If Alaba’s rehabilition has no set backs and is closer to six or seven weeks, he would be back for the final two Bundesliga matches of the season. He would also be back for the Champions League and DFB Pokal finals if Bayern Munich were to progress to that point.