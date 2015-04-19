How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Live Stream Online

LeBron James is hoping to bring a championship to Cleveland and the Cavaliers quest begins Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

Game 1 of the 7-game series is in Cleveland and tips off at 3 p.m. Eastern. It will be televised by ABC.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen will be joined by analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, and reporter Lisa Salters on the call.

The Cavs have the second seed in the Eastern Conference postseason, Boston the 7th. The teams split the season series 2-2.

Here’s the entire series schedule:

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 7 Boston

Game 1 – Sunday Boston at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 2 – Tuesday April 21 Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Thursday April 23 Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sunday April 26 Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m., ABC

*Game 5 – Tuesday April 28 Boston at Cleveland, TBD TBD

*Game 6 – Thursday April 30 Cleveland at Boston, TBD TBD

*Game 7 – Saturday May 2 Boston at Cleveland, TBD TNT

There is no free, unrestricted live stream for the games. But if you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch in the following ways:

Watch Celtics-Cavaliers Online

If you have the log-in info for a cable subscription with access to Watch ESPN, you can watch the game at WatchESPN.com. You’ll need a cable log-in and password, or the log-in and password of someone you know, to access the stream.

Watch Celtics-Cavaliers on Mobile

Mobile and tablet users with access to Watch ESPN can watch the game on the Watch ESPN app. As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to ESPN. You can download the app for free in the App Store , the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.