Marivi Weidman, Chris’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Weidman is set to defend his Middleweight Championship at UFC 187 against Vitor Belfort. While Weidman has become a UFC star after taking the belt from Anderson Silva, he says he couldn’t have got to where he is without his wife, “his rock.”

Here’s what you need to know about the wife of the Middleweight Champion:

1. She & Chris Met When They Were Kids in New York

Chris Weidman and Marivi Caban when they were kids on Long Island, New York. They were married in 2009, according to the New York Daily News. He was best friends with her brother, who was on the wrestling team with him, and they started dating.

Marivi’s family is originally from Hawaii. She and her husband still live in New York, where she works as an accountant.

They both graduated from Hofstra University and were dating when he was a wrestling coach at their alma mater and was hoping to break into MMA.

“If you can find a way to supplement the income from Hofstra, I’ll let you do it,” Weidman recalled her saying, he told the Post. “But if you come home with one black eye, it’s over. You’re not doing that anymore.”

Chris Weidman recently got emotional during an interview with Ariel Helawni about his road to UFC stardom, making $15,000 as a young fighter:

My wife was busting her ass, she was getting her CPA, she was pregnant, working everyday. You know it was tough, not being able to provide. It was tough. … My wife gave me a year plan to get things moving … and start making money with this, and it wasn’t happening, I got injured. She was going to keep supporting, but at the time she was getting her CPA, and like I was saying, pregnant with my daughter, and studying for her CPA and working all the time. I was kind of trying to live my dream, so I felt very selfish. … She was supportive.

2. They Had a Memorable First Date

Weidman recently told the MMA H.E.A.T. podcast about this first date with his wife, which he said is a “crazy story.” He was at her house when she went to take a shower. Suddenly, Chris said he had to go the bathroom, “No. 2, bad,” and she was in the only bathroom:

So I go an knock on Marivi’s door, where she’s taking a shower. I go ‘Marivi, can you hurry up?’ She goes ‘I’m taking a shower.’ So I’m pacing back and forth in the room and the next thing you know, I’m knocking on the door one more time. I start breaking out in a sweat – ‘Marivi can you please hurry up?’ She’s like ‘What?’ And I’m like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I go back in the room and the next thing I know, it’s coming. She’s not going to open the door. There’s nowhere to run. There’s this little office garbage can in the corner. And I’m like ‘This is happening.’

Chris said he pulled down his pants and “completely filled the office garbage can,” with some getting on the floor. He then bagged it and took it to a garbage can on the street. Then she came out of the shower:

So I’m sitting there, and she comes out of the shower, and I’m sitting there like an angel on the bed, and it smells, and there’s no garbage bag in her garbage can any more. My wife’s like a detective. She looks at me, looks at the garbage can, and says ‘Did you just shit in my garbage can??!’ She’s been with me ever since.

Watch Chris talk about the date below:

3. She & Her Husband Have 2 Children

Marivi and Chris have two young children, a daughter, Cassidy, and a son, Chris Jr.

Church with the family before heading out to Vegas tonight. pic.twitter.com/N46Km7PYAH — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 17, 2015

4. And She Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Child

Marivi is pregnant with their third child and is expected to give birth in September.

5. Their House Was Damaged By Hurricane Sandy

The Weidmans’ Long Island home was severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. His family was safe, but their first floor, garage and backyard were destroyed, with chest-deep water in some parts of their home.

He told MMAFighting.com: