Global Force Wrestling: Full Roster Revealed

FINALLY! (Yeah, we totally said that like The Rock).

Jeff Jarrett’s upstart wrestling promotion, Global Force Wrestling, is going on tour soon. Which is why they’ve announced the talented men and women who will entertain audiences across the nation. During a press conference at the Orleans Arena today (May 6, 2015), several of GFW’s official roster members were announced. Check out the full list below to see who will make GFW the wrestling brand to watch! We’ve also included some video footage of these awesome talents in action.

Note – we’ll update this listing as more roster members are announced.

– Chael Sonnen (Expert Analyst)

– Chris “The Adonis” Mordetsky (Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters)

– Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka

– Lei’D Tapa

– Thea Trinidad (Former TNA wrestler Rosita)

– Jamin Olivencia

By the way, Global Force Wrestling have aligned themselves with the following wrestling promotions, such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Mexican wrestling promotion AAA. The three dates listed for the GFW Las Vegas TV tapings are as follows: Friday, July 24; Friday, August 21; and Friday, October 23.

Head to the next page for more GFW roster reveals!