PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson 2015: Tee Times & Pairings

The AT&T Byron Nelson gets started from TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, on Thursday.

And all eyes will be on the hometown favorite and Masters winner Jordan Spieth, who grew up in nearby Dallas.

The 21-year-old tees it up Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern from Hole 1 with a couple of other youngsters in Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

Here are some of the noteworthy tee times for Thursday’s first round (times Eastern):

Keep reading for all the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds:

Bryron Nelson 1st & 2nd Round Tee Times

All times are Eastern

Thursday’s First Round

From Tee No. 1

7 a.m.: Jim Renner, Tim Wilkinson, Derek Fathauer

7:10 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Chez Reavie, Tom Gillis

7:20 a.m.: Carl Pettersson, Aaron Baddeley, Jhonattan Vegas

7:30 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Charles Howell III

7:40 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Angel Cabrera, Charl Schwartzel

7:50 a.m.: Hunter Mahan, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy

8 a.m.: Steven Bowditch, D.A. Points, Rory Sabbatini

8:10 a.m.: Heath Slocum, Roberto Castro, Steve Wheatcroft

8:20 a.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau

8:30 a.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Andres Gonzales, Kyle Reifers

8:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Hudson Swafford

8:50 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Byron Smith, Austin Connelly

9 a.m.: Mark Anderson, Tom Hoge, Kelly Kraft

12 p.m.: Chad Campbell, John Rollins, Scott Langley

12:10 p.m.: Ricky Barnes, Nicholas Thompson, Billy Hurley III

12:20 p.m.: John Huh, Bryce Molder, Jon Curran

12:30 p.m.: John Senden, Gary Woodland, Boo Weekley

12:40 p.m.: Brian Harman, Martin Laird, Louis Oosthuizen

12:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Brendon Todd, Keegan Bradley

1 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

1:10 p.m.: Bill Lunde, Greg Chalmers, Spencer Levin

1:20 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Martin Flores, Michael Putnam

1:30 p.m.: Ben Curtis, Jim Herman, S.J. Park

1:40 p.m.: Carlos Sainz Jr., Roger Sloan, Austin Cook

1:50 p.m.: Cameron Percy, Scott Pinckney, Patrick Rodgers

2 p.m.: Max Homa, Mark Hubbard, Cody Gribble

From Tee No. 10

7 a.m.: Johnson Wagner, Robert Allenby, Andrew Svoboda

7:10 a.m.: Troy Matteson, Graham DeLaet, Charlie Wi

7:20 a.m.: Charlie Beljan, Trevor Immelman, Greg Owen

7:30 a.m.: James Hahn, John Merrick, Derek Ernst

7:40 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Ryan Palmer

7:50 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Dustin Johnson, Sangmoon Bae

8 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

8:10 a.m.: Bo Van Pelt, Daniel Berger, John Mallinger

8:20 a.m.: George McNeill, Brian Davis, Colt Knost

8:30 a.m.: Robert Garrigus, Erik Compton, Alex Prugh

8:40 a.m.: Joe Affrunti, Benjamin Alvarado, Cameron Smith

8:50 a.m.: Oscar Fraustro, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brandon Hagy

9 a.m.: Fabian Gomez, Will Wilcox, Creighton Honeck

12 p.m.: Jeff Overton, David Lingmerth, Danny Lee

12:10 p.m.: J.J. Henry, Chad Collins, Blake Adams

12:20 p.m.: Eric Axley, Brian Stuard, Luke Guthrie

12:30 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Ken Duke, Retief Goosen

12:40 p.m.: Ben Crane, Russell Henley, Harrison Frazar

12:50 p.m.: Scott Brown, Nick Watney, Vijay Singh

1 p.m.: Matt Jones, Harris English, Kenny Perry

1:10 p.m.: Scott Verplank, Brendon de Jonge, Carlos Ortiz

1:20 p.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Andres Romero, D.H. Lee

1:30 p.m.: Jerry Kelly, Jason Gore, Zac Blair

1:40 p.m.: Andrew Loupe, Whee Kim, Zack Sucher

1:50 p.m.: Sam Saunders, Richard Sterne, Kevin Golding

2 p.m.: Steven Alker, Jonathan Randolph, Christopher Brown

Friday’s Second Round

From Tee No. 1

7 a.m.: Jeff Overton, David Lingmerth, Danny Lee

7:10 a.m.: J.J. Henry, Chad Collins, Blake Adams

7:20 a.m.: Eric Axley, Brian Stuard, Luke Guthrie

7:30 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Ken Duke, Retief Goosen

7:40 a.m.: Ben Crane, Russell Henley, Harrison Frazar

7:50 a.m.: Scott Brown, Nick Watney, Vijay Singh

8 a.m.: Matt Jones, Harris English, Kenny Perry

8:10 a.m.: Scott Verplank, Brendon de Jonge, Carlos Ortiz

8:20 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Andres Romero, D.H. Lee

8:30 a.m.: Jerry Kelly, Jason Gore, Zac Blair

8:40 a.m.: Andrew Loupe, Whee Kim, Zack Sucher

8:50 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Richard Sterne, Kevin Golding

9 a.m.: Steven Alker, Jonathan Randolph, Christopher Brown

12 p.m.: Johnson Wagner, Robert Allenby, Andrew Svoboda

12:10 p.m.: Troy Matteson, Graham DeLaet, Charlie Wi

12:20 p.m.: Charlie Beljan, Trevor Immelman, Greg Owen

12:30 p.m.: James Hahn, John Merrick, Derek Ernst

12:40 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Ryan Palmer

12:50 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Dustin Johnson, Sangmoon Bae

1 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m.: Bo Van Pelt, Daniel Berger, John Mallinger

1:20 p.m.: George McNeill, Brian Davis, Colt Knost

1:30 p.m.: Robert Garrigus, Erik Compton, Alex Prugh

1:40 p.m.: Joe Affrunti, Benjamin Alvarado, Cameron Smith

1:50 p.m.: Oscar Fraustro, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brandon Hagy

2 p.m.: Fabian Gomez, Will Wilcox, Creighton Honeck

From Tee No. 10

7 a.m.: Chad Campbell, John Rollins, Scott Langley

7:10 a.m.: Ricky Barnes, Nicholas Thompson, Billy Hurley III

7:20 a.m.: John Huh, Bryce Molder, Jon Curran

7:30 a.m.: John Senden, Gary Woodland, Boo Weekley

7:40 a.m.: Brian Harman, Martin Laird, Louis Oosthuizen

7:50 a.m.: Jason Day, Brendon Todd, Keegan Bradley

8 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

8:10 a.m.: Bill Lunde, Greg Chalmers, Spencer Levin

8:20 a.m.: Rod Pampling, Martin Flores, Michael Putnam

8:30 a.m.: Ben Curtis, Jim Herman, S.J. Park

8:40 a.m.: Carlos Sainz Jr., Roger Sloan, Austin Cook

8:50 a.m.: Cameron Percy, Scott Pinckney, Patrick Rodgers

9 a.m.: Max Homa, Mark Hubbard, Cody Gribble

12 p.m.: Jim Renner, Tim Wilkinson, Derek Fathauer

12:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Chez Reavie, Tom Gillis

12:20 p.m.: Carl Pettersson, Aaron Baddeley, Jhonattan Vegas

12:30 p.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Charles Howell III

12:40 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Angel Cabrera, Charl Schwartzel

12:50 p.m.: Hunter Mahan, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy

1 p.m.: Steven Bowditch, D.A. Points, Rory Sabbatini

1:10 p.m.: Heath Slocum, Roberto Castro, Steve Wheatcroft

1:20 p.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Adam Hadwin, Tony Finau

1:30 p.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Andres Gonzales, Kyle Reifers

1:40 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Hudson Swafford

1:50 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Byron Smith, Austin Connelly

2 p.m.: Mark Anderson, Tom Hoge, Kelly Kraft