Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Time, Channel, Odds & Prediction

After back-to-back home wins, Manchester City have climbed out of the fourth spot in the Premier League standings. However, if they don’t get points out of this match, that may only be temporary. City enter their match with Spurs with four straight defeats away from home. City may have won the last meeting 4-1, but that was ages ago last October.

Tottenham haven’t been playing much better and find themselves battling Liverpool and Southampton for a spot in next season’s Europa League. Spurs have just five points from their last four matches and the last time they played at White Hart Lane, were defeated by Aston Villa.

City may be in a bit of trouble with both Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure set to miss this match. Both clubs have something to play for, but neither has been in much form as of late. Who will break through on Sunday?

Here’s what you need to know about the match:

The Basics

Who:

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

What:

English Premier League Gameweek 35

When:

Sunday, May 3rd

Where:

White Hart Lane, London

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. local

Channel:

NBCSN(US) / Sky Sports 1 (UK): (International viewers, click here for your local provider)

Odds:

Tottenham 11/4, Manchester City 21/20, Draw 11/4 (bet365)

Tottenham +.5 (-119), Manchester City -.5 (+104), Draw +274 (5dimes)

Scouting Tottenham

Record: 17-7-10, 6th (58 points)

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino, 1st season

Goals Per Game: 1.62

Clean Sheets: 11

Leading Goal Scorer: Harry Kane, 20

Assist Leader: Erik Lamela 6, Nacer Chadli 5

Card Leader: Ryan Mason, 7 yellow cards

Scouting Manchester City

Record: 20-7-7, 2nd (67 points)

Coach: Manuel Pellegrini, 2nd season

Goals Per Game: 2.06

Clean Sheets: 11

Leading Goal Scorer: Sergio Aguero, 21

Assist Leader: Jesus Navas, 8

Card Leader: Vincent Kompany, 7 yellow cards

Prediction:

Neither team has shown much as of late. Even with City coming off two straight wins, they were both at the Etihad against lesser competition. Without the strength of Kompany and Toure in the middle, Spurs get the edge at home. Draw is a solid pick, but I’m giving the edge to the home side: Tottenham 2-1.