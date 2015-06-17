When Was the Last Time the Golden State Warriors Won the NBA Championship?

It has been almost 40 years on the dot since the Warriors hoisted the gold NBA Championship trophy. Earlier this season the team celebrated the 40th anniversary of winning the 1975 NBA Championship. The Warriors swept the Washington Bullets and won the Finals 4-0.

The team was led by Rick Barry, one of the most famous Warriors’ players in franchise history. With the Warriors’ win in the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cavaliers, there is little doubt Steph Curry will put himself right next to Rick Barry in the minds of Warriors fans.

Prior to 2015, the Warriors had won a total of three NBA championships. They were the first ever NBA champions in 1947. The team was located in Philadelphia at the time. The Philadelphia Warriors also won the championship in 1956. The franchise relocated to California and became known as the San Francisco Warriors in 1962. In 1971, the team decided to change the team name to its current name, the Golden State Warriors.