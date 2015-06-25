Mario Hezonja: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristaps Porzingis has been dubbed by many as the “international man of mystery.” That name more aptly fits Mario Hezonja. Hezonja first came onto the scene as NBA front-office execs and media members saw him playing with Dario Saric, who was drafted in the lottery in last year’s draft. To the majority of basketball fans, little is known about Mario Hezonja.

While Kristaps Porzingis is making his media rounds in New York trying to overcome the European stereotypes in the NBA, Hezonja is still playing basketball in Europe. His face has not been in front of cameras like Porzingis. He did not have the Las Vegas workout that wowed about 150 NBA personnel.

The secret that perhaps only NBA executives know is that Hezonja’s body is ready for the NBA and his game is perhaps more transferable than Porzingis in this stage of their careers. Here is what you need to know about the international phenom:

1. Mario Hezonja is From Croatia

Hezonja is originally from Croatia but played professionally in Barcelona. Hezonja has been pegged as an athletically gifted player who can shoot the basket. The question NBA GM’s have had to answer is whether the Croatian has staying power. At times, he has been burried on the bench in Barcelona. The team has opted to play more experienced players. When Hezonja has played he has impressed, especially in recent months. However, with last year’s mystery man Dante Exum having mixed results this past season, teams want to be sure that Hezonja can be consistent at the NBA level.

2. Hezonja Had an Offer from Kentucky

Apparently, Hezonja had an offer from Coach Cal to play at Kentucky. Could you imagine this past year’s Kentucky team with the addition of Hezonja? He would have been paired with Karl-Anthony Towns, Willie Cauley-Stein and Devin Booker among others. Duke and the rest of the college basketball world are probably glad Hezonja decided to decline the scholarship. After a couple years hiatus, Mario used his Twitter account to tweet out “NBA” on NBA Draft morning. Coach Cal is sure to be watching to see how Hezonja does.

3.”If I was in college, I would probably be the #1 Pick”

Mario believes that if he went to college in the States that he would be the #1 pick in this year’s draft. He does not lack for confidence and some experts wonder whether it is arrogance. Will he be coachable? How will he fit within a team? Will his teammates like playing with him? These are questions that NBA executives are wondering.



4. Mario’s Buyout is Currently Worth 2 Million Euros

Arn Tellem, reps Mario Hezonja, is in Barcelona to negotiate a reduced NBA out clause – valued at €2 million. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 17, 2015

Mario Hezonja will NOT attend the NBA Draft, his agent Arn Tellem told me. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 24, 2015

While that number could go down, it is a pretty sizable number. Just about double what Kristaps Porzingis, another international top prospect, is expected to demand. Hopefully for the NBA, his super-agent Arn Tellem can negotiate Barcelona down so Hezonja does not have to sit out the upcoming season. He is not expected to attend the NBA Draft, according to David Pick.

5. He Might Win Both the Dunk and Three-Point Contest

ESPN’s international basketball expert, Fran Fraschilla told NBA.com, “He’s the only guy in this draft that someday potentially could win either the dunk contest or the 3-point contest or both because he’s a phenomenal athlete.”

The day after the NBA Slam Dunk contest, Mario went to the gym to practice all the dunks from the night before. He is also a great three-point shooter. He shot just under 39% from behind the arc last season for FC Barcelona.