WWE Smackdown Taping Results & Spoilers for June 25th, 2015

The WWE is on the road to Battleground, and Smackdown taping will be held from the Huntington Center in Toldeo, Ohio. Monday Night RAW set the wheels in motion for quite a few well-orchestrated plans.
For starters, Seth Rollins got the band back together when he reunited Kane and J&J Security — temporarily because Brock Lesnar interrupted the party and helped crack three of Jamie Noble’s ribs. Despite that, the Authority won this round and left the Beast Incarnate laying in the middle of the ring on Monday night.
Bray Wyatt continued his mind tricks with Roman Reigns, and led Reigns to the back of the arena with a tea party, which was presumed to be an attack towards Reigns’ young daughter. Also, John Cena answered Kevin Owens’ United States Championship challenge with a resounding yes. Cena wants to kick Owens’ ass; he said so not once, but twice.
In case you missed it, here else is what happened on Monday Night RAW last night:
Here are this week’s Smackdown Taping Results. (Source: SEScoops.com)
– Seth Rollins, Kane and Joey Mercury kick off SmackDown and acknowledge Jamie Noble being injured by Brock Lesnar on RAW. Ryback came out and will wrestle Kane later in the show. Rollins issued an open challenge for Dean Ambrose to fight him later.
– Sheamus defeated Dolph Ziggler after Rusev distracted Ziggler. After the match, Summer Rae flirted with Rusev backstage.
– Alicia Fox defeated Naomi. The Bella Twins were at ringside and got taken out with superkicks by Tamina Snuka.
– Ryback defeated Kane by DQ when he was attacked on the ramp by Big Show. Show destroyed him and threw him back in the ring to Kane but he kicked out at 2. Ryback fought back but Show ran back in for the DQ. They destroyed Ryback after the match also and he was helped to the back.
– Backstage segment with The New Day and The Prime Time Players.
– The Lucha Dragons and The PTP defeated Bo Dallas and The New Day. Sin Cara and Kalisto got a big pop here.
– Backstage segment with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, who is being haunted by Bray Wyatt’s mind tricks.
– Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a match that saw Joey Mercury interfere. Rollins took advantage and hit a Pedigree to win.
