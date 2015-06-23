WWE Smackdown Taping Results & Spoilers for June 25th, 2015

The WWE is on the road to Battleground, and Smackdown taping will be held from the Huntington Center in Toldeo, Ohio. Monday Night RAW set the wheels in motion for quite a few well-orchestrated plans.

For starters, Seth Rollins got the band back together when he reunited Kane and J&J Security — temporarily because Brock Lesnar interrupted the party and helped crack three of Jamie Noble’s ribs. Despite that, the Authority won this round and left the Beast Incarnate laying in the middle of the ring on Monday night.

Bray Wyatt continued his mind tricks with Roman Reigns, and led Reigns to the back of the arena with a tea party, which was presumed to be an attack towards Reigns’ young daughter. Also, John Cena answered Kevin Owens’ United States Championship challenge with a resounding yes. Cena wants to kick Owens’ ass; he said so not once, but twice.

In case you missed it, here else is what happened on Monday Night RAW last night:

Here are this week’s Smackdown Taping Results. (Source: SEScoops.com)