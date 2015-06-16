Steph Curry Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephen Curry has turned himself into one of the NBA’s most transcendent talents.

But does his paycheck reflect that? For all of Curry’s massive success and popularity, his income still comes up short relative to some of the game’s other stars. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

1. His Estimated Net Worth Is Around $14 Million

It’s unclear what Curry’s exact net worth is. TheRichest.com puts it at $12 million, CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates $14 million and CelebritiesMoney.com goes even higher at $20.5 million.

Amazingly enough, Curry doesn’t appear on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in 2015, which saw 18 other NBA stars make the top 100. A large reason for that is his current contract with the Dubs.

2. He Signed a 4-Year Deal Worth $44 Million in 2012

It’s not an easy thing to do, but Curry has developed into a massive bargain at $11 million annually. According to Spotrac, the MVP is making less money per year than 56 other NBA players, including teammates Klay Thompson, David Lee, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut.

Part of the reason for the small contract is Curry signed an extension at the beginning of the 2012-13 season. He was coming off a campaign in which he played only 26 games due to ongoing ankle problems, and many believed he was destined to be an injury-prone player for the rest of his career.

And in three seasons since then, he has missed a combined 10 games, led the league in three-pointers made every year, made two All-Star games and won an MVP award. That’s the recipe for a criminally underpaid player.

Curry has two more years on his deal.

3. He Has a Shoe Deal With Under Armour

Curry, who played in Nike shoes for the first four years of his career, signed a deal with Under Armour prior to the 2013-14 season. It was a massive mistake by Nike, who didn’t think Curry could ever sell signature shoes, and it was a massive coup by Under Armour.

Flash forward to present time, and Curry has developed into a massive marketing megastar. His shoes are immensely popular, his jersey has out-sold LeBron James’ since January and he has helped Under Armour surpass Adidas for the No. 2 spot in U.S. sportswear.

4. He Is 9th in the NBA in Endorsement Income

Besides Under Armour, Curry also has endorsement deals with State Farm, Degree, Express and Muscle Milk. In May, he added JBL to the list.

“Just like our deals with musicians and artists, Steph is genuine about his love for our product,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer for HARMAN, JBL’s parent company. “That connection, along with his passion, is what makes him perfect for us.”

So, while Curry “only” ranks ninth among NBA players in endorsement income with $5.5 million per year (LeBron is No. 1 at $44 million), that number is surely set to grow in the very near future.

5. He Is Rated as the ‘NBA’s Most Appealing Star’

Combine his entertaining, hypnotizing style of play on the court with his family-based priorities and humility off of it, and it’s not difficult to see why Curry is immensely popular.

In fact, in a recent poll conducted by research firm Repucom, Curry ranked No. 1 among all athletes in seven different categories: appeal, aspiration, breakthrough, endorsement, influence, trendsetter and trust.

For aspiration, which measures “the degree to which people strive to lead a similar life,” Curry ranked No. 8 out of more than 3,600 celebrities.