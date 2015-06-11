Warriors vs. Cavaliers, Game 4: Point Spread, Over/Under & Prop Bets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 2 straight games in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors and an all-important Game 4 is set for Thursday night.
The Cavaliers are hosting, as they did Game 3, a 96-91 victory on Tuesday.
But with a 2-1 series lead and the momentum, the Cavs are a 3-point underdog at home. The Warriors aren’t completely in a must-win situation, but a loss and they’re down 3 games to 1. The over/under total is sitting at 194 points.
So far in the series, Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread (ATS) and the UNDER has come in 2 of 3 games.
The storylines in the series so far have been LeBron James’ all-around dominant play, the Cavaliers’ gritty defense slowing Golden State’s potent offense and Steph Curry finally finding his stroke after 6 consecutive lackluster shooting quarters.
Game 4 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
The below odds and prop bets were provided by sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and are subject to change.
Warriors-Cavaliers Game 4 Betting Lines
Game 4 Point Spread
Warriors … -3
Cavaliers … +3
Golden State is 17-5 straight up (SU) in its last 22 games
Golden State is 10-5 SU in its last 15 road games
Golden State is 10-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last 15 games vs. Cleveland
Golden State is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games vs. Cleveland
Golden State is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games vs. Cleveland
Cleveland is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games
Cleveland is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games
Cleveland is 5-0 SU in its last 5 home games
Cleveland is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games vs. Golden State
Cleveland is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home vs. Golden State
Game 4 Over/Under
194
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Golden State’s last 15 games
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Golden State’s last 7 road games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 home games
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games vs. Golden State
Game 4 Money Line
Warriors … -150
Cavaliers … +130
First Team to Score In Game 4
Warriors … -115
Cavaliers … -115
Team to Reach 10 Points First In Game 4
Warriors … -125
Cavaliers … -105
Team to Reach 20 Points First In Game 4
Warriors … -135
Cavaliers … +105
Warriors First Half Points In Game 4
49 …. OVER (-115) ; UNDER (-115)
Cavaliers First Half Points In Game 4
48 …. OVER (-115) ; UNDER (-115)
Warriors Total Team Points In Game 4
98 … OVER (-115) ; UNDER (-115)
Cavaliers Total Team Points In Game 4
95.5 … OVER (-115) ; UNDER (-115)
Total Points In Game 4
ODD … -110
EVEN … -110
Will Game 4 go to Overtime?
YES … +900
NO … -1800
First Scoring Play In Game 4
2pt field goal … -400
3pt field goal … +400
Free Throw … +750
Last Scoring Play In Game 4
2pt field goal … +125
3pt field goal … +550
Free Throw … -115
Winning Margin In Game 4
Warriors to win by 1-2 pts … 11/1
Warriors to win by 3-6 pts … 11/2
Warriors to win by 7-9 pts … 8/2
Warriors to win by 10-13 pts … 7/1
Warriors to win by 14-16 pts … 12/1
Warriors to win by 17-20 pts … 14/1
Warriors to win by 21+ pts … 15/2
Cavaliers to win by 1-2 pts … 11/1
Cavaliers to win by 3-6 pts .. 6/1
Cavaliers to win by 7-9 pts … 10/1
Cavaliers to win by 10-13 pts … 10/1
Cavaliers to win by 14-16 pts … 18/1
Cavaliers to win by 17-20 pts … 20/1
Cavaliers to win by 21+ pts … 14/1
Will LeBron James (CLE) Score More Than 45.5 Points In Game 6
YES … +500
NO … -800
Will LeBron James (CLE) Record a Double-Double In Game 6?
YES … -450
NO … +325
Will LeBron James (CLE) Record a Triple-Double In Game 6?
YES … +200
NO … -260
Will Matthew Dellavedova (CLE) Score Over 19.5 Points In Game 6?
YES … +750
NO … -1500
Will JR Smith (CLE) Score Over 25.5 Points In Game 6?
YES … +600
NO … -1000
Will Steph Curry (GS) Score More Than 38.5 Points In Game 6?
YES … +500
NO … -800
Will Steph Curry (GS) Record a Double-Double In Game ^?
YES … +275
NO … -350
Will Klay Thompson (GS) Score More Than 30.5 Points In Game 6?
YES … +650
NO … -1200
Will Draymond Green (GS) Score More Than 24.5 Points In Game 6?
YES … +700
NO … -1400
Steph Curry (GS) Made 3-Pointers In Game 6
3.5 … OVER (-250) ; UNDER (+195)
Player to Score the First Point In Game 6
LeBron James (CLE) … 4/1
Klay Thompson (GS) … 5/1
Stephen Curry (GS) … 5/1
Timofey Mozgov (CLE) … 6/1
Draymond Green (GS) … 7/1
Harrison Barnes (GS) … 7/1
Iman Shumpert (CLE) … 7/1
Andrew Bogut (GS) or Andre Iguodala (GS) … 8/1
Matthew Dellavedova (CLE) … 8/1
Tristan Thompson (CLE) … 8/1
