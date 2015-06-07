How to Watch Cavaliers-Warriors Game 2 Live Stream Online

Cleveland’s “Big 3” is down to one.

After losing Kevin Love early in the playoffs and now point guard Kyrie Irving, who needs knee surgery after injuring himself in Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors, even more of the load is on LeBron James.

James scored 44 points in the series opener, but the Warriors pulled away in overtime for a 108-100 win.

Tip time for Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday from Golden State’s Oracle Arena.

The game will be televised by ABC (all games of the Finals will be). Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen will be joined by analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Doris Burke on the call.

Here is the full Finals schedule:

all times Eastern

*if necessary

Game 1: Golden State 108, Cavaliers 100, OT, GS leads series 1-0

Game 2: Sunday, June 7 – Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 3: Tuesday, June 9 – Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Thursday, June 11 – Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. on ABC

*Game 5: Sunday, June 14 – Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC

*Game 6: Tuesday, June 16 – Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. on ABC

*Game 7: Friday, June 19 – Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. on ABC

There is no free, unrestricted live stream for the games. But if you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch in the following ways:

Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 2 Online

If you have access to a cable subscription log-in and password — either yours or that of someone you know — you can watch the game online for free via WatchESPN.com.. If you’re having trouble logging in or have questions about the service, try the site’s help page.

The game will also be streamed live by ABC Live. As with ESPN, you’ll need log-in information to watch.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 2 on Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game by downloading the Watch ESPN app. It’s available in the App Store, the Google Play Store and the Windows Store.

For ABC viewers, you can get the app at the Google Play Store, App Store and the Windows Store.