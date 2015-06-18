How to Watch U.S. Open Golf 2015 Live Stream Online

The 115th U.S. Open gets underway Thursday morning from Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.

The star-studded field includes Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

It is the first time the U.S. Open is being played in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s the TV and live streaming schedule (all times Eastern):

Television Schedule

Thursday, June 18 (First Round) — 12-8 p.m. (FOX Sports 1) and 8-11 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, June 19 (Second Round) — 12-8 p.m. (FOX Sports 1) and 8-11 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, June 20 (Third Round) — 2-10 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, June 21 (Fourth Round) — 2-10:30 p.m. (FOX)

Joe Buck an=d Hall of Fame member Greg Norman (analyst) are the lead announcers for Fox Sports’ broadcast.

Live streaming on USOpen.com

Thursday, June 18 (First Round) — 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. (Featured groups and holes)

Friday, June 19 (Second Round) — 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. (Featured groups and holes)

Saturday, June 20 (Third Round) — 2 p.m. – TBD (Featured groups and holes)

Sunday, June 21 (Fourth Round) — 10:30 a.m. – TBD (Featured groups and holes)

If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, you can also watch in the following ways:

How to Watch U.S. Open First Round Online

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about Fox Sports GO can be found here.

Special online live coverage will be available for free at usopen.com. The site will stream the featured groups and holes each day.

How to Watch U.S. Open First Round on Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.