Andre Berto: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Floyd Mayweather has selected his opponent for what appears to be his final bout. TMZ Sports has confirmed that Mayweather and interim WBA welterweight champion Andre Berto will square off in Vegas on September 12. Berto last fought Josesito Lopez in March and was awarded the victory by TKO after knocking down Lopez twice in the sixth round. He will enter the fight with a 30-3 record, but has lost three of his last six fights.

Here’s what you need to know about Berto:

1. He’s the Interim WBA Welterweight Champion

Andre Berto, also called by his middle name Mike, was born and raised in Winter Haven, Florida. Born into a large family, Berto first learned how to box from his father when he was 10 years old. He quickly caught on, and won a National Golden Glove at just 16. He fought his first professional bout in 2004, and won 8 of his first 10 fights by TKO or knockout.

Berto got his first major title shot in 2008, when he defeated Miguel Angel Rodriguez by seventh round TKO to claim the vacant WBC World welterweight title. He held the title until 2011, successfully defending the belt five times. He eventually lost it in a unanimous decision defeat to Victor Ortiz.

2. 23 of His 30 Wins Are by Knockout

Andre has been heavy handed throughout his career. Of his 30 victories, 23 have come by knockout. Berto won the IBF welterweight belt in 2011, when it was ruled that Jan Zaveck could no longer see from his right eye in the fifth round. A year later he lost the title to Roberto Guerrero by unanimous decision.

Berto presents an interesting matchup for Floyd. Many heavy hitters have promised to damage Money Mayweather in the past, and all have left the ring the loser. Mayweather might be taking the fight knowing this, thinking he can outmaneuver the heavy-handed Berto.

3. He Will Fight Floyd Mayweather on September 12 in Vegas

After months of speculation following his win over Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather has finally chosen an opponent for what appears to be his final fight. TMZ Sports has confirmed that both camps say the fight is a “done deal.” In a conversation with TMZ, Berto said “It’s a pleasure and honor to be in this position and I’m looking forward to capitalizing on every moment of it.”

Although the news is good, boxing fans are familiar with taking Money Team announcements with a grain of salt. Financial terms have not been disclosed, and neither boxer will formally comment until all the paperwork is finalized.

4. Both Berto’s Parents Are Haitian

After not qualifying for the United States boxing team for the 2004 Olympic Games, Berto instead represented his parent’s native Haiti. In 2010, Berto withdrew from a unification bout with Shane Mosely following a massive earthquake in Haiti. Berto lost eight family members in the disaster, but his sister and niece were able to survive. Berto, who had been involved in supporting Haiti before the earthquake, stepped up his relief efforts after the earthquake, and still visits when he can.

At 31, Berto helped found the Berto Dynasty Foundation, which is involved in community projects in Haiti. To date, the foundation has built over 15 freshwater wells, as well as rebuilding orphanages and constructing recreational programs for kids.

5. His Estimated Net Worth Is $15 Million

Berto has been fighting professionally for over 10 years, and has amassed a small fortune. Sources vary on Berto’s exact net worth is somewhere between $12-$15 million. In agreeing to fight Floyd Mayweather, Berto has instantly doubled his net worth. Rumors indicate that Berto will receive somewhere in the $30-$35 million range for fighting Floyd in September.