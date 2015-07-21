Detroit Lions Training Camp 2015: Schedule & Practice Times

The last team in the NFL to begin training camp, the Detroit Lions will open camp August 3 at the team’s training facility in Allen Park. Unlike their NFC North rivals, many of the practices in Lions camp are restricted to the public. In addition, the Lions will host two practices at local high schools.

Football activities are already underway for the Lions, who will look to build on an 11-5 season in 2014. Quarterback Matt Stafford and teammates have been working on passing drills in Atlanta, where Stafford resides.

The Lions begin the preseason August 13 against the New York Jets.

Below is the practice schedule. All times are local.

Detroit Lions 2015 Training Camp Schedule

Monday August 3: 3:30-5:35 p.m. (Season ticket holders only)

Tuesday August 4: 3:30-5:35 p.m. (Season ticket holders only)

Wednesday August 5: 7:30-9:40 p.m. (Novi High School)

Thursday August 6: 2:00-3:55 p.m. Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Day – Private

Friday August 7: 3:30-5:25 p.m (Open to public)

Saturday August 8: 9:30-11:20 a.m. (Open to public)

Monday August 10: 8:30-10:40 a.m. (Open to public)

Tuesday August 11: 2:00-3:55 p.m. (Open to public)

Saturday August 15: 3:30-5:35 p.m. (Open to public, Family Day)

Tuesday August 18: 2:00-3:55 p.m. (Open to public)

