Miranda Lambert & Chris Young: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Country singers Blake Shelton, 39, and Miranda Lambert, 31, finalized their divorce on Monday after four years of marriage, TMZ reports.

“This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately,” the couple said in a statement to The Tennessean. “We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Since, rumors of infidelity on Lambert’s part have been circulating and country singer Chris Young has been linked as the other man.

Here’s what you need to know about the messy situation:

1. Reports Say Shelton Was Really Upset With Lambert For Unknown Reasons

When Lambert and Shelton came out and addressed the public in regards to their divorce, they stated that the split was completely amicable. However, TMZ.com reported:

We’re told Blake has been very upset in the last few weeks and told her she had to get her animals off his Oklahoma ranch by Monday.

This lead to the rumor that it wasn’t just a mutual separation, but instead a divorce caused by an affair on Lambert’s part.

2. Lambert and Young Were Seen Together Often Prior to the Divorce

Young, 30, became close friends with Lambert when he opened for her On Fire tour back in 2012. After that, the two were seen out together at random which created the suspicion after the sudden divorce, according to TMZ.com.

Back in March, Radar Online said Lambert and Young were spotted at a bar together flirting. Sources told them:

Miranda and Chris were really into each other. They were acting like a couple. Miranda and Chris’ bond has bothered him [Shelton] on occasion, but he doesn’t think anything serious is going on.

Another source told Radar Online:

Miranda loves having this picture-perfect country marriage, but the truth is, she’s often lonely.

Despite the reports, sources surrounding the divorce are pointing their fingers in other directions away from Young.

3. Young Denied the Affair with Lambert Via Twitter

When Young was accused of having an affair with Lambert, he was determined to come out and stop them by publicly deny the rumors on twitter. Young tweeted:

4. Sources Say It Was Another Man Who Isn’t a Country Singer

Young’s blatant denial is believed by many and the rumors have been shifting towards the idea that Lambert’s lover was an unknown man and not a country singer according to TMZ.com. The rumors are holding onto the fact that it was Lambert’s infidelity that caused the sudden divorce.

5. Shelton and Lambert Had a Quick Divorce Because of Their Prenup

Shelton who was divorced once before in 2006 filed for divorce two weeks ago. The divorce was already finalized by Monday, July 20th and cost $193.70 in court fees thanks to the country stars’ prenup. Lambert will keep their home in Nashville and Shelton got the ranch in Oklahoma, according to NewsOK.com.