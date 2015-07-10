Quaker State 400 2015: NASCAR Lineup & Qualifying Results

Kyle Larson will be on the pole for the Quaker State 400 after Friday’s qualifying was rained out at Kentucky Speedway.
Larson had a lap at 182.537 mph on the 1.5-mile tri-oval during practice to lead all drivers.
Brad Keselowski will join him in the front row for Saturday night’s race. The race will be televised by NBC Sports Network with a green flag time of approximately 7:45 p.m. Eastern.
The race is relatively new, with Saturday’s being the 5th. Keselowski has two victories, including in 2014.
Jeff Gordon, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 5.
Keep reading for the full lineup and qualifying results:
Quaker State 400 Lineup
1. Kyle Larson
2. Brad Keselowski
3. Jeff Gordon
4. Joey Logano
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Jimmie Johnson
7. Jamie McMurray
8. Denny Hamlin
9. Kyle Busch
10. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
11. Austin Dillon
12. Aric Almirola
13. Kurt Busch
14. Paul Menard
15. Kevin Harvick
16. Matt Kenseth
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. Sam Hornish Jr.
19. Kasey Kahne
20. Carl Edwards
21. Casey Mears
22. Tony Stewart
23. Danica Patrick
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. David Ragan
26. Ryan Newman
27. Greg Biffle
28. Trevor Bayne
29. Michael Annett
30. Clint Bowyer
31. Alex Bowman
32. Justin Allgaier
33. Cole Whitt
34. David Gilliland
35. Jeb Burton
36. Landon Cassill
37. Josh Wise
38. Brett Moffitt
39. Matt DiBenedetto
40. Will Kimmel III
41. JJ Yeley
42. Reed Sorenson