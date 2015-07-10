Quaker State 400 2015: NASCAR Lineup & Qualifying Results

Kyle Larson will be on the pole for the Quaker State 400 after Friday’s qualifying was rained out at Kentucky Speedway.

Larson had a lap at 182.537 mph on the 1.5-mile tri-oval during practice to lead all drivers.

Brad Keselowski will join him in the front row for Saturday night’s race. The race will be televised by NBC Sports Network with a green flag time of approximately 7:45 p.m. Eastern.

The race is relatively new, with Saturday’s being the 5th. Keselowski has two victories, including in 2014.

Jeff Gordon, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 5.

Keep reading for the full lineup and qualifying results:

Quaker State 400 Lineup

1. Kyle Larson

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Jeff Gordon

4. Joey Logano

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Jamie McMurray

8. Denny Hamlin

9. Kyle Busch

10. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

11. Austin Dillon

12. Aric Almirola

13. Kurt Busch

14. Paul Menard

15. Kevin Harvick

16. Matt Kenseth

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Sam Hornish Jr.

19. Kasey Kahne

20. Carl Edwards

21. Casey Mears

22. Tony Stewart

23. Danica Patrick

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. David Ragan

26. Ryan Newman

27. Greg Biffle

28. Trevor Bayne

29. Michael Annett

30. Clint Bowyer

31. Alex Bowman

32. Justin Allgaier

33. Cole Whitt

34. David Gilliland

35. Jeb Burton

36. Landon Cassill

37. Josh Wise

38. Brett Moffitt

39. Matt DiBenedetto

40. Will Kimmel III

41. JJ Yeley

42. Reed Sorenson

