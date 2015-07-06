US Women’s World Cup Championship Gear & Apparel 2015

If you watched tonight’s 2015 Women’s World Cup Championship, then you saw the USWNT dominate Japan in a 5-2 victory to capture the win for the third world cup title in the USWNT’s history. Want to celebrate tonight’s win with a new shirt, hoodie, or other piece of team gear? Here are some of the coolest items we’ve seen cropping up in fan stores so far.

We’ll be updating this post as more USWNT gear becomes available, so bookmark this page and come back early and often. Our favorite gear includes both apparel and non-wearable merch (like towels and bumper stickers).

Here’s a rundown of the best US Women’s championship gear that’s become available so far:

US Soccer Vertical Banner Flag

Show off your team pride with the US Soccer vertical banner flag from WinCraft. The banner is 27” x37” and features USA colors and traditional graphics. Hang this flag anywhere to show your US Soccer spirit and represent the nation’s historic win. The Fanatics site also features multiple other US soccer banners in different shapes and sizes.

Price: $24.95

US Women’s Soccer Team Nike 2015 World Champions Slogan Dri-FIT T-Shirt – Heather Gray

The US Women’s Soccer Team will be returning to home-country soil as 2015 World Champions, so whether you’re a die-hard fan or a new supporter, and this incredibly light and comfortable Dri-FIT tee from Nike will help you show off your US Women’s Soccer Team pride. This shirt ranges from an XS- XXL and comes in a women’s fitted version also.

Price: $29.95

USA Nike Crest and Swoosh T-Shirt – White

The Crest and Swoosh T-shirt from Nike is a signature piece of every US soccer fan. The shirt is a little more formal and features bold USA graphics along with a rib-knit collar. This shirt ranges from an XS- XXL and comes in a women’s fitted version also. Check out more versions of this shirt on the Fanatics site.

Price: $29.95

US Women’s Soccer Team New Era 2015 Champions 3-Star 39THIRTY Flex Hat – Navy

The New Era 2015 Champions 3-Star 39THIRTY Flex Hat is a great accessory and representation of your US Women’s Soccer Team pride. Support the 2015 Champions and commemorate the historical event for sports in our nation with this hat in navy, white or cobalt blue. Sizes range from an S/M- M/L.

Price: $24.95

USA Don’t Tread on Me Hero Tee: Megan Rapinoe Printed Tee

Megan Rapinoe is one of the biggest stars on the USWNT. Represent her and the 2015 World Champions with the USA Don’t Tread on Me Hero Tee featuring her number 10 and last name on the back. The flattering semi-fitted cotton shirt is soft and designed in vibrant USA colors from the 411 Hero series. This t-shirt ranges from an S- XXL.

Price: $18.75 (25 percent off MSRP)

US Women’s Soccer Team Fanatics Authentic 2015 World Champions Autographed Adidas White Glider Soccer Ball – Four Signatures

Celebrate the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team as the 2015 World Champions with this autographed collectible. This soccer ball has been personally hand-signed by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Sydney Leroux, and Abby Wambach and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. The ball represents this historic event and the talented players that made it happen. The Fanatics store also features balls for a much cheaper price with individual signatures on each.

Price: $449.95

Alex Morgan US Women’s Soccer Team Fanatics Authentic 2015 World Champions Autographed 8″ x 10″ Final Photograph

Celebrate Alex Morgan and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team as the 2015 World Champions with this autographed collectible and memorabilia. This 8” x 10” photograph has been personally hand-signed by Alex Morgan. It comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. The Fanatics website carries various sizes and posters signed by the individual players for varied prices.

Price: $119.95

Nike USA Sydney Leroux Mens Home Replica Jersey – White

Sydney Leroux’s USA national team Home replica jersey from Nike is a classic representative of the 2015 champions with features including an embroidered applique team crest on the front with team-colored accents. Fanatics has all of your favorite players jerseys and more casual t-shirts if you’re looking for a cheaper price. The site currently has small and medium sizes of this item in stock, but ranges from S-XXL.

Price: $119.95

Carli Lloyd USA Nike Player T-Shirt – Red

Carli Lloyd’s causal Player T-shirt from Nike is light, comfortable and represents the player on the national team that scored a hat trick in the finals of the World Cup. It also features bold USA graphics along with a rib-knit collar. The Fanatics site currently has small and medium sizes of this item in stock, but ranges from S-XXL.

Price: $29.95

Nike USA Hope Solo Men’s Home Replica Jersey – White

USWNT goalie Hope Solo’s USA national team Home replica jersey from Nike is a classic representative of the 2015 champions with features including an embroidered applique team crest on the front with team-colored accents. Fanatics has all of your favorite players jerseys and more casual t-shirts if you’re looking for a cheaper price. The site currently has small and medium sizes of this item in stock, but ranges from S-XXL.

Price: $119.95

