USA vs. Japan: Women’s World Cup Final TV Channel & Time

USA vs. Japan: Women’s World Cup Final TV Channel & Time

  • Published
  • Updated

US goalkeeper Hope Solo stretches during practice. (Getty)

US goalkeeper Hope Solo stretches during practice. (Getty)

In a few hours, the 2015 Women’s World Cup champion will be crowned in Vancouver, Canada.

And just as it was in 2011, it will be either the United States or Japan.

USA and Japan get underway at 7 p.m. Eastern from BC Place Stadium.

Japan topped the USWNT in penalty kicks in 2011 to take the title in Germany.

The U.S. is coming off a 2-0 win over No. 1 Germany, Japan beat England 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Keep reading for the important details of the match:

The Basics

Who:

USA vs. Japan

What:

Women’s World Cup — Final

When:

Sunday, July 5

Where:

BC Place — Vancouver, Canada

Time:

7 p.m. Eastern (Pre-match coverage begins at 5 p.m. on FOX)

TV Channel:

FOX / Telemundo

Read More From Heavy

Julie Johnston Pictures: The Photos You Need to See

Read More From Heavy

Carli Lloyd Pictures: The Photos You Need to See

Read about this game in Spanish at our sister site, AhoraMismo.com:

Read More From Heavy

Estados Unidos vs. Japón: Horario, Fecha, Canal y Apuestas

Read More From Heavy

Como Ver Estados Unidos vs. Japón en Vivo por Móvil e Internet

Read More From Heavy

Estados Unidos vs. Japón: Marcador, Jugadas, Estadísticas y Vídeo en Vivo
Read More
,

10 Comments

10 Comments

ranarayhan

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

USA vs. Japan: Women’s World Cup Final ==>>> http://livesoccerfinal.blogspot.com/

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

ranarayhan

================================================================
================================================================
================================================================
================================================================
================================================================

USA vs. Japan: Women’s World Cup Final ==>>> http://livesoccerfinal.blogspot.com/

================================================================
================================================================
================================================================
================================================================
================================================================
================================================================

Discuss on Facebook