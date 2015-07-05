USA vs. Japan: Women’s World Cup Final TV Channel & Time

In a few hours, the 2015 Women’s World Cup champion will be crowned in Vancouver, Canada.

And just as it was in 2011, it will be either the United States or Japan.

USA and Japan get underway at 7 p.m. Eastern from BC Place Stadium.

Japan topped the USWNT in penalty kicks in 2011 to take the title in Germany.

The U.S. is coming off a 2-0 win over No. 1 Germany, Japan beat England 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Keep reading for the important details of the match:

The Basics

Who:

USA vs. Japan

What:

Women’s World Cup — Final

When:

Sunday, July 5

Where:

BC Place — Vancouver, Canada

Time:

7 p.m. Eastern (Pre-match coverage begins at 5 p.m. on FOX)

TV Channel:

FOX / Telemundo

Read about this game in Spanish at our sister site, AhoraMismo.com: