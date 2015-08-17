How to Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Live Stream Online

Liverpool and Bournemouth are set to meet in the final game of Week 2 of the English Premier League season.

Daniel Sturridge is still out with an injury for the Reds, but is nearing a return according to reports. There are few injury concerns elsewhere for both clubs, who will look to strengthen their respective positions.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. GMT, and can be seen on NBCSN (US)/Sky Sports 1 (UK)/Canal+(Spain). For international viewers, please click here for the local listing in your home country.

Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Online

For US viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, or have access to someone else’s, you can watch the game online for free via NBC Sports Live Extra. To watch, log in with your cable or satellite username and password. The site’s frequently asked questions has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

For UK viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, or have access to some else’s you can watch the game online for free via Sky Sports Online. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream. If you are a subscriber to NOW TV, you may also watch the match online by clicking here. Also, if you are a NOW TV subscriber, you can watch the match on that service.

For International viewers: Click here for a listing of local providers in your home country.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth on Mobile

For US Viewers: Mobile users can watch the game via the NBC Sports Live Extra App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

For UK Viewers: Mobile users can watch the game via the Sky Sports app, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch. Also, if you are a NOW TV subscriber, you can download the NOW TV app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

For International Viewers: Click here to find your local provider for the game.

For those wanting to hear the match on radio, the match can be heard on Westwood One Sports, and on Sirius XM Channel 94 if you have a subscription.

Editor’s note: Football is around the corner, and Heavy’s partners at DraftKings have the best NFL and college contests. Sign up with DraftKings promo code HEAVY and get a $600 deposit bonus with no season-long commitment.

Read more about this game in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com: