How to Watch Raiders vs. Vikings Live Stream Online

Two teams coming off of dominating defensive performances meet up on Saturday night as the Vikings and Raiders square off at TCF Bank Stadium. Oakland slammed St. Louis 18-3 while Minnesota made sure Jameis Winston’s Tampa Bay debut ended with a loss.

The Vikings are going for their seventh straight preseason win, while Oakland hopes to get more continuity between second-year quarterback Derek Carr and rookie wideout Amari Cooper.

The Raiders and Vikings will also meet in the regular season in a Week 10 matchup in Oakland. The Vikings haven’t played a regular season game at the Oakland Coliseum since 2003.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, and can be seen on Fox 2 (Bay Area)/Fox 9 (Minneapolis), as well on stations in the surrounding areas:

Minnesota

WDIO (ABC/10-13 – Duluth)

KTTC (CW/10.2 – Rochester MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 – Mankato MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 – Fargo ND)

KNDX (FOX/26 – Bismarck ND)

KXND (FOX/24 – Minot ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 – Sioux Falls SD)

KOTA (ABC/3 – Rapid City SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 – Cedar Rapids IA)

KCCI (CBS/8 – Des Moines IA)

KPTH (FOX/44 – Sioux City IA)

WHBF (CBS/4 – Quad Cities)

WKBT (CBS/8 – La Crosse WI)

KETV (ABC/7 – Omaha)

Oakland

KTLA (CW/5 – Los Angeles)

KQCA (My/58 – Sacramento)

KGPE (CBS/47 – Fresno)

KBFX (FOX/58 – Bakersfield)

Here’s how to watch the game online and on mobile:

Watch Raiders vs. Vikings Online

NFL Game Pass is currently offering a seven-day free trial offer, which includes live streaming of out-of-market preseason games. The price for the full season is $99.99, which includes full replays of games, condensed games and NFL film camera angles.

If you have an NFL Network cable subscription, you may watch the game on the NFL Network’s website, located here.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

In the Oakland and Minneapolis markets, the game may not be available online because it is being shown on network television. Fox 2 (Tampa) and Fox 9 (Minneapolis) will carry the games. Click here for more information regarding local television scheduling.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may tune in online to internet channel 822 (Oakland broadcast) or 817 (Minnesota broadcast) for an audio broadcast.

Watch Raiders vs. Vikings on Mobile

NFL Game Pass is currently offering a seven-day free trial offer, which includes live streaming of out-of-market preseason games. The price for the full season is $99.99, which includes full replays of games, condensed games and NFL film camera angles. To download NFL Game Pass, visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

If you have an NFL Network cable subscription, you may watch the game on the NFL Network app, which you can download from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may download the Sirius app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and tune in to the Oakland or Minnesota Broadcasts.

Editor’s note: Are you playing daily fantasy yet? Heavy’s partners at DraftKings are paying out $1 billion to daily fantasy players. Sign up with DraftKings promo code HEAVY and get a $600 deposit bonus with no season-long commitment.