Cowboys vs. Eagles: Odds, Point Spread, Over-Under

You want storylines? We’ve got storylines here.

Tony Romo staged a late-game Dallas Cowboys victory drive last week, adding to his league-best fourth quarter comeback total. Dez Bryant broke a bone in his foot and is expected to miss a month. Oh, yeah, and DeMarco Murray plays for the Philadelphia Eagles now.

In other words, this one is going to be good.

The Cowboys offense was up and down in week one, but Romo found a rhythm when it mattered and, more importantly, found Jason Witten in the end zone, twice, in the fourth quarter. If Dallas can attack like that for a full 60 minutes, this is going to be a team that is tough to stop. Kickoff for the divisional matchup is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know about the betting information, per OddsShark.com:

Game Info

Line: Philadelphia (-4.5)

Moneyline: Dallas (+195), Philadelphia (-235)

Over/Under: 54.5

What To Watch For

You can’t replace Dez Bryant. Not really.

The Dallas Cowboys top receiver broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot last week and was expected to under go surgery on Tuesday. Bryant is also expected to miss, at least, four to six weeks.

That’s not good if you’re a Cowboys fan. Or Tony Romo.

“His production on the field speaks for itself. He also has a really positive impact on our team because of how he plays, the spirit that he plays with, the energy, the passion — it’s really contagious. We’ll miss all of those things. Can’t really replace Dez Bryant,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week.

Bryant’s physicality on the field is unquestionable as is his ability to haul in passes when he has to. If the Cowboys lived in a perfect NFL world, Bryant would be on the field for the entire season, particularly with the slate of game ahead of them. Aside from Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Eagles, Dallas also has road games at New Orleans, a rematch against the New York Giants and home games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, all in the near future.

So, who takes Bryant’s place?

Expect to see more Cole Beasley as well as Devin Street and, possibly, even a bit more Jason Witten. The Cowboys also played without Bryant for the entire preseason, something that Dallas hopes will make the injury hurt a little less.

