Best DraftKings NFL Contests for New Players

We still have Week 1’s Monday Night Football games to go, but Heavy’s partners at DraftKings are already gearing up for Week 2 of the NFL season.

With the success of the recent Millionaire Maker contests, DraftKings is bringing back the $10M Millionaire Maker for Week 2 and also the $100K fantasy football contest, a free game for all players — new or existing.

There is also the $1M Play-Action contest, which first-time DraftKings users can get free entry to.

Keep reading to find out how to sign up for DraftKings and enter the Week 2 contests.

DraftKings also separates itself from the rest of the competition by offering a best-in-the-business initial deposit bonus match of up to $600. You can read about this in more detail further down the post.

Sign up here and enter DraftKings promo code HEAVY, and DraftKings will give you a best-in-the-industry 100 percent deposit match up to $600 that you can put to use during football season.

DraftKings is offering the following contests for Week 2:

Week 2 $10M Millionaire Maker Contest

The entry fee for the Millionaire Maker is $20.

The first-place prize is a whopping $2 million of a guaranteed $10 million total purse. Second place wins $1,000,000 and third takes $500K. 125,700 entered teams will be paid out.

The contest gets underway on Sunday, September 20, and continues with the Monday Night Football game. Lineups need to be set by 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

You can submit multiple entries for the Millionaire Maker contest for the $20 buy-in.

Free Entry for the $100K Customer Appreciation Contest

If you are new to DraftKings and are signing up for the first time, you will be eligible to play in the free $100K NFL contest, which runs from Sunday, September 20, to Monday, September 21. Your lineup must be submitted by 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

The winner of the contest takes home $10,000, while second place is awarded $5,000 and third $2,500.

The contest will pay out to the top 23,150 finishing teams. You are allowed only 1 entry into this game.

Week 2 $1M Play-Action Contest

If you are signing up for DraftKings for the first time, you will receive a voucher, which you can use to play in the $1M Play-Action contest for free. You don’t need to use the voucher for this game, though. The voucher expires in 1 year.

If you choose to use the voucher for another contest, the entry fee is $3.

This contest begins on Sunday, September 20, at 1 p.m. Eastern so it does not include players from the Thursday night Broncos-Chiefs game.

As stated above, the first prize is $100,000. Second place is $50,000 and third $30K.

DraftKings NFL Scoring & Rules

The concept of the game is simple. Your roster will be comprised of 9 players — 1 quarterback, 2 running backs, 3 wide receivers, 1 tight end, 1 FLEX (RB or WR or TE) and 1 defense/special teams unit.

Then with a $50 million salary cap choose the 9 players you think will perform the best during Week 2 of the NFL season.

The better your selected players do on the field, the better your fantasy team does, the more money you make.

Offensive players will accumulate points as follows:

Passing TD = +4PTs

25 Passing Yards = +1PT (+0.04PT/ per yard is awarded)

300+ Yard Passing Game = +3PTs

Interception = -1PT

10 Rushing Yards = +1PT (+0.1PT per yard is awarded)

Rushing TD = +6PTs

100+ Yard Rushing Game = +3PTs

10 Receiving Yards = +1PT (+0.1PT per yard is awarded)

Reception = +1PT

Receiving TD = +6PTs

100+ Yard Receiving Game = +3PTs

Punt/Kickoff Return for TD = +6PTs

Fumble Lost = -1PT

2 Point Conversion (Pass, Run, or Catch) = +2PTs

Offensive Fumble Recovery TD = +6PTs

Defense/Special Teams will accumulate points as follows:

Sack = +1PT

Interception = +2PTs

Fumble Recovery = +2PTs

Kickoff Return TD = +6PTs

Punt Return TD = +6PTs

Interception Return TD = +6PTs

Fumble Recovery TD = +6PTs

Blocked Punt or FG Return TD = +6PTs

Safety = +2PTs

Blocked Kick = +2PTs

0 Points Allowed = +10PTs

1-6 Points Allowed = +7PTs

7-13 Points Allowed = +4PTs

14-20 Points Allowed = +1PT

21-27 Points Allowed = 0PTs

28-34 Points Allowed = -1PT

35+ Points Allowed = -4PTs

— The following scoring plays will result in Points Allowed (PA) by your Defense/Special Teams (DST):

Rushing TDs, Passing TDs, Punt Return TDs, Kick Return TDs and Blocked Punt TDs

2pt conversions

Extra points

Field goals

*Note: Points Allowed (PA) only includes points surrendered while DST is on the field — it doesn’t include points given up by team’s offense (i.e. points off offensive turnovers).

Don’t forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page as we’ll be doing weekly rankings and offering weekly advice posts for your season-long leagues.

DraftKings Will Match Your Initial Deposit Up to $600

As mentioned above, DraftKings will match your initial deposit 100 percent up to $600. That’s the best offer in the one-day fantasy sports business.

What that means is, if you deposit $100, you’ll get a $100 bonus. If you deposit $200, you’ll get a $200 bonus. And so on and so on, up to $600.

But it’s important to note that you can’t simply deposit funds and see the matching funds from DraftKings appear immediately. You have to start playing in contests — and spending the money that you’ve deposited — in order for the bonus money to become available.

You’ll get your deposit bonuses in increments of $1 for every 100 Frequent Player Points (more on those in a second) you earn by playing in paid contests.

Now for the Frequent Player Points, or FPPs. You earn FPPs upon the start of every paid contest you enter. FPP amounts vary, but usually the higher the entry fee, the more FPPs you earn. You do not get any FPPs for free contests.

The more contests you join and money you spend, the more FPPs you earn and the quicker you get your total initial deposit matched.

And take note of that four-month limit on deposit funds.

You can find all the information you need on the DraftKings website under the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section. Click on the FAQ and scroll down to the “DEPOSITS, WITHDRAWALS & BONUSES” section.

DraftKings Also Currently Offers Contests for College Football, Baseball, Golf, Auto Racing, MMA & Soccer

DraftKings also offers more than a handful of other sports with thousands of contests which helps make the site stand out in the world of Daily Fantasy Sports.

Here’s the full slate of sports DraftKings offers:

College Football

The future pros have hit the field already and you can make your Saturdays more exciting with the college football fantasy contests. Click here to sign up with DraftKings and check out what CFB contests are being offered.

Baseball

The Major League Baseball season might be winding down, but there is still plenty of time to make big money in fantasy baseball. Click here to sign up with DraftKings and learn how to play.

Golf

The PGA Tour schedule is ending soon, but you can still play throughout September as over $2.5 million will be paid out during the month. Sign up with DraftKings and get in on the golf action.

Auto Racing

The Chase for the Sprint Cup is just around the corner, so you know the action on the track is going be there. Sign up with DraftKings and make the championship races even more exciting.

Soccer

DraftKings offers fantasy contests for the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and Major League Soccer. Start an account here and learn more about all the soccer contests you can get in on.

MMA

Mixed Martial Arts always brings and now you can follow along with your favorite fights with a number of different fantasy contests. Sign up with DraftKings here and check out all the UFC contests you can join.

NBA, NHL & College Basketball Are Coming Soon

And let’s not forget the winter sports.

DraftKings has fantasy contests for the NBA, NHL and college basketball on the way later in the year when those seasons get going, so be sure to check back then.

If you’re looking to manage your DraftKings lineups on the go, you have a couple options. One is to do so on DraftKings’ website, which is optimized for mobile. But if you prefer apps to the mobile web, you can download the DraftKings app, which is available for iPhone, iPad and Android.