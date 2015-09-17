How to Watch United States vs. Haiti Live Stream Online

The victory tour is back in full-swing.

The United States women’s national team will play its third game in the 10-game swing of its World Cup victory tour when it squares off against Haiti in a friendly on Thursday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Opening kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOXSports 1.

The USWNT were originally slated to face off against Australia, who had one of the most impressive World Cup performances of any team, but a labor dispute between Professional Footballers Australia and the Football Federation Australia forced the U.S. to change its opponent.

The first two games of the USWNT victory tour were nothing short of blow-out victories as the Americans defeated Costa Rica in back-to-back games by a combined score of 15-to-2. The two goals in the second game were the first time the United States had ever surrendered goals to Costa Rica.

Expect a similar score tonight. The last time these two teams met, in December for a World Cup qualifier, the United States won 6-0. The only slight difference will be a small shift to the USWNT roster:

2 things stand out on the new USWNT Victory Tour roster: 1) Crystal Dunn is on it (the only non-WC player) 2) Wambach club is "unattached." — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) September 11, 2015

Can’t get to a TV for tonight’s friendly? Don’t worry about it. Here’s how to watch the match online and on mobile:

How to Watch United States-Haiti Online

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about Fox Sports GO can be found here.

How to Watch United States-Haiti on Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

