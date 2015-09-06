WATCH: Tyson Fury Punches Himself in the Face

There are some instances from sports history which have been immortalized in our minds…

Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100 points in one game, Paul Henderson’s goal at the ’72 Summit Series, Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit— no matter how often we watch these great sporting moments, we still find a little new bit of magic in them every time.

…not the case in Tyson Fury’s match against Lee Swaby from 2009.

This was only Fury’s fourth professional fight, against an opponent who was 23-22-2 at the time. And even though Fury eventually stopped Swaby in the fourth installment of their scheduled six-rounder, he was almost put down himself in that very same round, courtesy of a smashing upper cut…

Except the almost-fight-ending-punch came from Fury himself. Watch:

Swaby went on to drop six out of his eight fights after that bout, before retiring.

Fury, 27 years old, now sports a perfect 24-0 with18 KOs record and will next be in the ring facing world heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko on October 24 at the ESPRIT arena in Düsseldorf.

Better not try that punch against Wlad, Tyson!

