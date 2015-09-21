WWE Night of Champions 2015: Reactions & Review

Here’s our final review of WWE Night of Champions 2015!

Neville and The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto and Sin Cara) vs. The Cosmic Wasteland (Stardust and The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) (6-Man Tag Team Match)

Reactions: This was a strange mix of opponents, but it all turned out to be a decent pre-show 6-man tag. Neville’s high-flying antics and the amazing offense seen from his Lucha Dragon partners were fun to witness. The strange bedfellows known as The Cosmic Wasteland seemed to show off some great chemistry as well. The Ascension looked more entertaining than usual, thankfully. The closing moments of this bout were what made this contest better than usual pre-show bouts. The shock of seeing the heels win means we might see this feud get something extra added to it on the next go-round. This was short, sweet and a definite crowd pleaser. But nothing more amazing than that.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Ryback (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Reactions: The crowd was certainly in favor of Owens this evening. Owens used his smart limb-based offense to work over Ryback. Ryback responded with his usual array of powerful slams and strikes. The more entertaining moments of this match came when Owens applied all types of moves that further tore down Ryback’s injured limb. Ryback’s comeback offense led to Owens escaping his finishers at the last minute on two occasions. Owens shocked the world tonight by winning his 1st major championship on the main WWE roster. The surprising finish to this match gave this title bout the extra half a star. An OK bout made all the more better due to Owens coming out on top in a shocking turn of events.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Dolph Ziggler vs. Rusev (with Summer Rae)

Reactions: Wow. We had no clue that both these men would turn out to be the ones to get this PPV truly rolling. Ziggler and Rusev made the most of their lame soap opera storyline with a solid back and forth contest. Rusev was his usual overpowering self and Ziggler pulled out all the stops to keep his foe off his game. As the match got past the midway point, both men went back and forth with some big moves that resulted in some great near-falls. This match got the crowd a little bit louder and more excited thanks to the crazy comeback from both Superstars. The ending wasn’t a blight on this match whatsoever. Cheers to these guys for salvaging their dumb feud with a good bout.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Man, this match just started improving before Woods got involved! The New Day’s hilarious antics were as entertaining as ever. The Dudley Boyz were just as fun to watch as they even threw in a Texas shoutout with a double tag team elbow. This tag team title contest was your typical back and forth war that turned up to another level once D-Von got the hot tag. We found ourselves getting more and more into this match, but our enthusiasm as lost once Xavier broke up the winning Dudley Boyz pin. Woods getting smashed through a table with a 3D couldn’t even wipe away our disappointment in this match…

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars