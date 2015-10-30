Billy Joel to Sing National Anthem at World Series Game 3

Billy Joel, New York native and one of the most famous musicians of all-time, will sing the national anthem before Game 3 of the World Series at Citi Field on Friday night.

He announced the news on Twitter:

Billy to sing National Anthem at Game 3 of #WorldSeries this Friday, October 30! https://t.co/VN1kH96WeO pic.twitter.com/4k7qAYY7p6 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) October 28, 2015

Really, there was no other choice for the Mets’ first World Series home game in 15 years, as the 66-year-old Joel has a long history with the team. In 1986, the last time the franchise won the World Series, he sang the national anthem while donning an awesome sweater:

Here’s Billy Joel singing the anthem at the 1986 World Series, for a reminder of how long ago 1986 was. pic.twitter.com/liqQT3OJuc — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) October 30, 2015

During the 2000 World Series, when the Mets took on the New York Yankees in the famous Subway Series, he sang at Game 1:

Joel also performed the last concert ever at Shea Stadium in 2008, and the team has played his famous hit “Piano Man” in the middle of the eighth inning at home games this season.

“Billy Joel’s music is part of the soundtrack of every New Yorker’s life,” said David Newman, the Mets’ senior vice president of marketing and communications. “He’s an iconic New Yorker. We wanted him to be part of our playlist during the games.”

Joel’s music has been a part of the Mets’ magical season all year, and with the Mets looking to avoid a 3-0 deficit against the Kansas City Royals, they’ll be hoping his presence means more good things on Friday night.

First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled at 8:07 p.m. ET on FOX. It’s unclear if FOX will show the national anthem, which should be about 10 minutes before first pitch, but considering Joel’s popularity–he’s the sixth-highest selling artist all-time in the United States–it would be surprising if it wasn’t shown.