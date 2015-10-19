WATCH: Colts Stuffed On ‘Worst Play in Football History’

There were a lot of big plays during the Patriots 34-27 win over the Colts on Sunday night. Mike Adams had a pick-six, LeGarrette Blount had a long touchdown, but the biggest play of the night was made by Chuck Pagano.

We think. Nobody knows anymore.

Facing a critical fourth and three, the Colts lined up like they were going for it, except that their entire offensive line was off the line of scrimmage. After it appeared the Colts were just trying to draw the Patriots offsides, they shocked everyone by actually snapping the ball. Colts safety Colt Anderson was engulfed immediately, and the Patriots took over on downs.

What happened? Receiver Griff Whalen was lined up at center, but did anyone tell him to snap the ball? Was he looking at the five Patriots defenders standing over him?

The best guess is that Whalen had his head down, and someone, not necessarily Anderson, gave the “hut” signal to snap the ball. It was an aggressive move by the Colts, but poor execution cost them dearly.

That ended up being the sole margin of victory, and the biggest talking point from Sunday night.

Looking forward to what the Colts will come up with to explain this one. — Ollie Connolly (@OllieUKEZ) October 19, 2015

The unexpected strikes again: Just when it seemed Patriots wouldn’t totally embarrass Colts tonight, Colts embarrassed themselves instead. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 19, 2015

Colts defense had actually done a decent job keeping this game close before it got hosed by that bizarre playcall. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 19, 2015

The call baffled critics, coaches, and fans alike. It turned the game for New England, and it might cost Chuck Pagano his job.