Hannah Stocking: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An NBA champion is now single after his girlfriend caught him in bed with a “groupie.” According to now-deleted tweets, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson was caught in that act by ex-girlfriend Hannah Stocking. In one of her messages, Stocking wrote “When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie … lol @KlayThompson.” In addition, since posting those tweets, Stocking has deleted the photos she took with Thompson while they two were a couple. The messages were posted on October 11.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Used to Date Cleveland Star Kyrie Irving

“@HannahStocking: @KyrieIrving Ha! That's a good song 😉” that it is pretty lady =) — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) February 15, 2014

Stocking may have a type, prior to hooking up with Klay Thompson, she was heavily linked to Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In August 2014, photos of Irving and Stocking surfaced online. This became a talking point when Irving and Thompson were set to square off against each other in the 2015 NBA Finals. In response to these reports, Stocking posted on Twitter, appearing to deny the rumors that she and Irving had been together, saying “Just because you know someone that is well known, doesn’t mean you dated them.”

2. Earlier in 2015, It Was Rumored That Thompson Had Left Stocking for Karrueche Tran

In April 2015, rumors circulated online that Thompson was now dating Chris Brown’s ex-Karrueche Tran. These began when he posted a photo of Tran for “woman crush Wednesday.” In response to these allegations, Stocking wrote on Twitter “Sometimes I feel like ppl can’t be this dumb. There’s no way.” It was Tran who really poured cold water on the rumors when she told TMZ that she didn’t know who Thompson was.

3. Stocking Is a Social Media Monster With 1.3 Million Instagram Followers

Stocking’s social media fame has built up to over 1.3 million Instagram followers, over 70,000 Twitter followers and over 700,000 Vine followers. Since apparently dumping Thompson, Stocking posted a photo of herself out with Philadelphia Eagles fan @HateDarius. Not only that, but Stocking made that photo her personal Facebook picture.

4. She’s Scottish

According to her Facebook page, Stocking is a native of Edinburgh, the Scottish capital. She attended Broughton High School in the city. Stocking writes that she’s a model for Fashion Houses & Boutiques in Los Angeles.

5. Stocking Is Trying to Raise Money for a California Family Who Have Been Struck by Horrifying Bad Luck

Using her massively popular Instagram account, Stocking is trying to draw attention to the plight of the Moon family in southern California. According to the Go Fund Me page that Stocking links to, on August 9, Earl Moon fell off a ladder while working and damaged his spinal chord. Just a few days later, his daughter, Skyler was diagnosed with colon cancer. In an Instagram post, Stocking described Skyler as her “best friend from college.”