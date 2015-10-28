How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Live Stream Online

This one is for the kids.

The Philadelphia 76ers, once again, boast one of the strongest, youngest lineups in the entire NBA and all eyes will be on Jahlil Okafor as the former Duke standout makes his league debut on Wednesday night.

Okafor averaged 10.4 points in his five preseason games and the game-ready center should be a big-time boost for the 76ers offense. After all, Philadelphia notched a league-low 40.8 field goal percentage last season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics look to improve on a playoff-appearance last year, building on their young core of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jared Sullinger, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder.

Philadelphia won just six games on the road last year and lost all four meetings with the Celtics, who won 12 of their final 17 games at TD Garden.

Tip-off for the matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on CSN. It will also be shown on NBA League pass in out-of-market areas. Here’s how to watch the game online and on mobile:

How to Watch 76ers-Celtics Online

Fans can purchase NBA League Pass to view live, out-of-market games. The entire season can be purchased for a one-time rate of $199.99 or five payments of $44.99. There are also options to purchase NBA Team Pass, offering out-of-market viewings for one team all season, for $119.99 as well as an NBA Single Game option for out-of-market matchups. The single game choice can be purchased for a one-time payment of $6.99 up to three days in advance.

NBA League Pass can also be viewed on several other streaming devices, including Xbox (with an Xbox Live account), Apple TV and Android Fire Tablet.

All three NBA League options are also available, for free, with a seven-day trial. Fans only have to set up an account and can even use their Facebook log-in to start watching games. A credit card isn’t necessary to sign up for the free trial.

How to Watch 76ers-Celtics on Mobile

Fans can download the 2015-16 NBA app and receive an NBA League Pass free trial from October 27 to November 3. The app can be downloaded for free in the App store or the Google Play store. NBA League Pass subscribers can also activate digital access to their mobile devices here.