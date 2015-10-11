How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys Live Stream Online

It seems to be the story of their season thus far but the Dallas Cowboys are hurting. The team that already lost its starting quarterback and star wide receiver are now without one of its top offensive weapons as Lance Dunbar went down with an ACL/MCL injury in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Then there’s the perennial question of Sean Lee. The defensive captain, and communicator on the field, is questionable to play this week after sustaining a concussion last Sunday. Wide receiver Brice Butler is also dealing with a tweaked hamstring and rookie pass rusher Randy Gregory is coping with his own ankle injury.

So, this might not be the Dallas Cowboys-New England Patriots matchup that many fans (and TV executives) had hoped for at the beginning of the season.

Still, it’s a fairly interesting matchup. The Cowboys and Patriots haven’t faced each other since 2011 and New England hasn’t played in Dallas since 2007. The Patriots are coming off a bye-week so there’s always that possibility of a bit of a lull early on. There’s also, of course, the possibility that Tom Brady may come out firing on all cylinders from the opening whistle and this could be a very long day in Dallas.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS with Jim Nantz and Phill Simms on the call.

Watch Patriots-Cowboys Online

There’s no free, unrestricted live stream. But the following options are available either with a cable subscription or as over-the-top services designed for cord-cutters:

For those who are unable to subscribe to DIRECTV, the company is offering a streaming service called Sundayticket.tv, which streams non-national NFL broadcasts for a fee. The service is available for select households; you must enter your address on the website to see if you are eligible. If you are in the New England or Dallas markets, you cannot watch the game on this service. There are several tiers of ordering options, depending on device. VisitSundayticket.tvfor more information.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand after their completion for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service. All games are available after the Sunday night game has been completed.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may tune in online to internet channel 818 (New England broadcast) or 808 (Dallas broadcast) for an audio broadcast.

Watch Patriots-Cowboys on Mobile

If you are a Verizon phone subscriber, you are eligible to watch the game your phone if you are in the New England or Dallas markets. Download the NFL Mobile app from the Apple Store,Microsoft Store or Google Play Store for more. The service is also available for all nationally televised games.

