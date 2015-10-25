How to Watch Steelers vs. Chiefs Live Stream Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers come in at 4-2 while the Chiefs are 1-5.

The Steelers have continued to win despite enduring multiple suspensions and injuries. Ben Roethlisberger has missed multiple weeks with an injured knee. Backup quarterback Michael Vick was injured last week against the Cardinals. Roethlisberger is listed as questionable against the Chiefs and Landry Jones is expected to get the start.

The Chiefs have been unproductive on both offense and defense. The Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in yards per game and 25th in points per game. The offense took a huge blow when Jamaal Charles was ruled out for the season.

The Steelers are looking to build on their momentum while the Chiefs are looking to create some momentum of their own. The game kicks off at 1 PM ET on CBS.

Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

Watch Steelers vs. Chiefs Online

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand after their completion for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service. All games are available after the Sunday night game has been completed.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may tune in online to internet channel 824 (Pittsburgh broadcast) or 815 (Kansas City broadcast) for an audio broadcast.

Watch Steelers vs. Chiefs on Mobile

If you are a Verizon phone subscriber, you are eligible to watch the game your phone. Download the NFL Mobile app from the Apple Store, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store for more. The service is also available for all nationally televised games.

For fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand after their completion for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service. All games are available after the Sunday night game has been completed. Download the NFL Mobile app from the Apple Store, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store to use the service.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may download the Sirius app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and tune in to the Pittsburgh or Kansas City broadcasts.

