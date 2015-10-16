When Was The Last Time The Blue Jays Were In The World Series?

Rumor has it that if you walk through the city of Toronto at any given time and mutter the name Joe Carter, the entire populace of the entire city will pause whatever it is they’re doing and bow their heads in reverence.

That might not actually be true. But it wouldn’t be surprising if it was.

After all, Joe Carter’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series isn’t just the stuff of Toronto Blue Jays lore, it’s the stuff that sports dreams are made of. “Touch ’em all Joe, you’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life,” said late Blue Jays radio announcer Tom Cheek as Carter’s homer sailed over the left-field fence.

Check it out and try not to have some sort of sports-related emotion about it:

It’s a moment frozen in time and, until very recently, the last time that fans of the Blue Jays franchise had World Series-related thoughts. Now, for the first time in over 20 years, Toronto has its collective eye on the prize, riding a 2015 performance that is quickly becoming the stuff of Blue Jays lore.

Toronto’s bats have been on fire over the past few games and kids around the world are already practicing that Jose Bautista bat flip. Meanwhile, the trade deadline moves for David Price and Troy Tulowitzki continue to pay dividends. Now, the group is looking to make the team’s first World Series appearance since that 1993 win and home run moment, but first they’ll have to get through the Kansas City Royals.

Read up on the Blue Jays entire playoff history here:

2015: Currently in ALCS

1993: Won World Series against Philadephia Phillies (4-2)

1992: Won World Series against Atlanta Braves (4-2)

1991: Lost ALCS to Minnesota Twins (4-1)

1989: Lost ALCS to Oakland A’s (4-1)

1985: Lost ALCS to Kansas City Royals (4-3)