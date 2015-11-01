College Football Rankings, Polls & Analysis Week 10

Despite a chaotic bye week where the Buckeyes starting quarterback was arrested, Ohio State retained their position at number one in both polls this week. It will be interesting to see how the College Football Playoff committee views the situation in the coming days.
Be sure to check out Heavy’s weekly power rankings as well as our College Football Playoff projections.
Clemson was the big winner of the latest rankings. They climbed into the top five in both polls. Clemson and Baylor received the second most first place votes behind Ohio State as they each received six votes. UCLA jumped up three spots in the AP Poll.
Here is this week’s AP Poll and Coaches Poll:
AP Top 25
1 Ohio State
2 TCU
3 Alabama
4 Baylor
5 Michigan State
6 Auburn
7 Oregon
8 USC
9 Georgia
10 Florida State
11 Notre Dame
12 Clemson
13 UCLA
14 LSU
15 Arizona State
16 Georgia Tech
17 Ole Miss
18 Arkansas
19 Oklahoma
20 Wisconsin
22 Arizona
23 Boise State
24 Missouri
25 Tennessee
Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 11, Kansas State 18, Utah 21, Louisville 24
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 100, Texas A&M 61, Oklahoma State 46, Virginia Tech 42, Utah 36, Penn State 20, Louisville 12, Cincinnati 8, Nebraska 6, Kansas State 5, Florida 4, NC State 4, Texas 3, BYU 2, Northern Illinois 2, Michigan 2, California 1, Western Kentucky 1, West Virginia 1
Coaches Poll
1 Ohio State(48)
2 Baylor(9)
3 TCU(4)
4 LSU(1)
5 Clemson(2)
6 Michigan State
7 Alabama
8 Stanford
9 Notre Dame
10 Oklahoma State
11 Iowa
12 Florida
13 Oklahoma
14 Utah
15 Florida State
16 Memphis
17 Michigan
18 Houston
19 Ole Miss
20 Toledo
21 North Carolina
22 UCLA
23 Temple
24 Texas A&M
25 Mississippi State
Other teams receiving votes:
Wisconsin 88; Navy 42; Duke 31; Southern California 20; Brigham Young 19; Northwestern 15; Oregon 14; Pittsburgh 9; Penn State 8; Boise State 7; Marshall 5; Washington State 4; Western Kentucky 3; Appalachian State 1.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
Your AP poll is showing rankings from before week 3 and your coaches poll is current?