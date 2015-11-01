College Football Rankings, Polls & Analysis Week 10

Despite a chaotic bye week where the Buckeyes starting quarterback was arrested, Ohio State retained their position at number one in both polls this week. It will be interesting to see how the College Football Playoff committee views the situation in the coming days.

Clemson was the big winner of the latest rankings. They climbed into the top five in both polls. Clemson and Baylor received the second most first place votes behind Ohio State as they each received six votes. UCLA jumped up three spots in the AP Poll.

Here is this week’s AP Poll and Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 Ohio State

2 TCU

3 Alabama

4 Baylor

5 Michigan State

6 Auburn

7 Oregon

8 USC

9 Georgia

10 Florida State

11 Notre Dame

12 Clemson

13 UCLA

14 LSU

15 Arizona State

16 Georgia Tech

17 Ole Miss

18 Arkansas

19 Oklahoma

20 Wisconsin

22 Arizona

23 Boise State

24 Missouri

25 Tennessee

Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 11, Kansas State 18, Utah 21, Louisville 24

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 100, Texas A&M 61, Oklahoma State 46, Virginia Tech 42, Utah 36, Penn State 20, Louisville 12, Cincinnati 8, Nebraska 6, Kansas State 5, Florida 4, NC State 4, Texas 3, BYU 2, Northern Illinois 2, Michigan 2, California 1, Western Kentucky 1, West Virginia 1



Coaches Poll

1 Ohio State(48)

2 Baylor(9)

3 TCU(4)

4 LSU(1)

5 Clemson(2)

6 Michigan State

7 Alabama

8 Stanford

9 Notre Dame

10 Oklahoma State

11 Iowa

12 Florida

13 Oklahoma

14 Utah

15 Florida State

16 Memphis

17 Michigan

18 Houston

19 Ole Miss

20 Toledo

21 North Carolina

22 UCLA

23 Temple

24 Texas A&M

25 Mississippi State

Other teams receiving votes:

Wisconsin 88; Navy 42; Duke 31; Southern California 20; Brigham Young 19; Northwestern 15; Oregon 14; Pittsburgh 9; Penn State 8; Boise State 7; Marshall 5; Washington State 4; Western Kentucky 3; Appalachian State 1.