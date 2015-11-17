Marisa Mendes, Ronaldo’s New Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It looks as though Cristiano Ronaldo and his super agent have become even closer with reports that CR7 is dating Marisa Mendes, 24, daughter of Jorge Mendes. This news all comes as Ronaldo celebrates the release of the highly panned biopic on his life while struggling on the field for Real Madrid.

Jorge Mendes is Ronaldo’s agent and is regarded as one of the most powerful men in soccer, famously negotiating billions of dollars worth of deals for his clients, which include Jose Mourinho and James Rodriguez.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was Ronaldo’s Date at His London Movie Premiere

Reports about Marisa and Ronaldo’s relationship first appeared in the Portuguese tabloid Correio de Manha, that paper confirmed the couple are in an item on November 17. They’re described as “inseparable.” It notes that the couple were seen together on the red carpet for Ronaldo’s biopic movie premiere in London earlier in November.

2. He Appeared on a Talk Show on November 14 & Said He Was Dating Several Women at Once

On November 14, Ronaldo appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in London where he was asked about his love life. He said that he was dating several women at one time. The Real Madrid striker also said that he plans to tell his son about his mother later itell his son about his mother later in life. He’s never revealed the identity of the mother of his son, also named Cristiano.

3. Ronaldo Was Marisa’s Dad’s Best Man at His August 2015 Wedding

In his biopic movie, Ronaldo describes his agent Jorge Mendes as his father and brother rolled into one. Back in August 2015, when Jorge Mendes married his longtime partner Sandra Barbosa in Portugal, Ronaldo served as best man. To celebrate the occasion, Ronaldo gave his agent a Greek island as a wedding gift.

4. She Works for Her Father’s Soccer Agency

In a Financial Times profile of Mendes’ soccer empire, it’s revealed that both his daughter and wife work at his agency, Gestifute. Marisa works in the marketing department of the company.

That same article says that Mendes has three children with Sandra but that Marisa’s mother is from an earlier marriage.

5. Ronaldo Split From Irina Shayk in January 2015

From 2010 until 2015, Ronaldo was involved in a relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. The couple split in January with Shayk hooking up with Bradley Cooper and relocating to the U.S.

In October 2015, Ronaldo was linked to Danish model Maja Darving.