Why Is Notre Dame Playing at Fenway Park?

Those tuning into the Notre Dame and Boston College game will notice a different setting than when the teams normally play. Instead of playing in a typical football stadium, the two teams agreed to play at historic Fenway Park.

The game is part of what Notre Dame is calling their “Shamrock Series”. It is a series where Notre Dame home games are being played outside of South Bend. This particular game is in Boston while other contests are likely to come in the future.

Fenway Park. WE ARE THE GREEN MONSTER. Introducing the 2015 @UAFootball Shamrock Series Uniform. pic.twitter.com/idVEKii9wH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2015

Even though the game is in Boston and just short drive from the Boston College campus, it is technically a home game for Notre Dame. The Shamrock Series is an effort by the university to reach out to their fans across the country.

The Irish will be in the home locker room while the Eagles will be in the visiting locker room. Given the size of the field, both teams will be on the same sideline.