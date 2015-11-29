Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Score, Stats & Highlights

Final Score
Oklahoma Sooners 14-30-7-7 — 58
Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-10-3-0 — 23
Box Score
It was a dominant performance by the Oklahoma Sooners this year in the Bedlam series. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.
The victory gave Oklahoma the Big XII championship in their final game of the season. The Sooners imposed their will from start to finish. The Sooners appear poised to head to the College Football Playoff.
Here is how it happened:
Perine Scored Another Touchdown for the Sooners
Perine found the endzone again for Oklahoma. The touchdown made it 41-17 in favor of the Sooners.
Joe Mixon Scored the Second Rushing Touchdown for the Sooners
The Sooners had back-to-back rushing touchdowns. This touchdown gave the Sooners a 21-10 lead. Oklahoma relied early on a one-two punch in the backfield between Mixon and Perine.
Semaje Perine Scored a Touchdown
Perine scored on this 68-yard touchdown. The score put the Sooners up 14-10.
Baker Mayfield Found Shepard for the First Touchdown
The Sooners found the endzone first as Mayfield found Shepard in the back of the endzone. It gave Oklahoma a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter.