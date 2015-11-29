Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Score, Stats & Highlights

Final Score

Oklahoma Sooners 14-30-7-7 — 58

Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-10-3-0 — 23

Box Score

It was a dominant performance by the Oklahoma Sooners this year in the Bedlam series. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.

The victory gave Oklahoma the Big XII championship in their final game of the season. The Sooners imposed their will from start to finish. The Sooners appear poised to head to the College Football Playoff.

Here is how it happened:

Perine Scored Another Touchdown for the Sooners

Perine found the endzone again for Oklahoma. The touchdown made it 41-17 in favor of the Sooners.

Joe Mixon Scored the Second Rushing Touchdown for the Sooners

Baker Mayfield was the lead blocker on that 66-yard Mixon touchdown. #Sooners https://t.co/roaVFaTIyu — Brady Vardeman (@BradyVardeman) November 29, 2015

The Sooners had back-to-back rushing touchdowns. This touchdown gave the Sooners a 21-10 lead. Oklahoma relied early on a one-two punch in the backfield between Mixon and Perine.

Semaje Perine Scored a Touchdown

Samaje Perine takes it to the house https://t.co/z7WEUAmFoJ — ragan :) (@ragfletch) November 29, 2015

Perine scored on this 68-yard touchdown. The score put the Sooners up 14-10.

Baker Mayfield Found Shepard for the First Touchdown

The Sooners found the endzone first as Mayfield found Shepard in the back of the endzone. It gave Oklahoma a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter.