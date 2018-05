When United needed a goal most, they turned to their captain.

Wayne Rooney delivered a flying header into the back of the net in the 78 minute, breaking a scoreless tie and a United drought that lasted over 300 minutes. United haven’t scored since their last meeting with Moscow two weeks ago.

Before the goal, Rooney and United squandered several chances in front of net. The goal delighted the crowd at Old Trafford, has never seen United beat a Russian side.

United defeated CSKA Moscow 1-0.