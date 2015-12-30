Barcelona vs. Real Betis: How to Watch Live Stream Online For Free

After a win in the Club World Cup in Japan, Barcelona has capped a fantastic 2015. But there’s one more thing they can do to put a cherry on top.

Break a Real Madrid record.

Barcelona has scored 176 goals this season, just two short of a record set by Real Madrid in 2014. They can break that mark today, against a Real Betis side that they have defeated in four straight meetings. More incredible than the volume of goals is that the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Suarez were responsible for 134 of them.

Today will also be Lionel Messi’s 500th appearance for Barcelona.

The match starts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and will be available on beIN Sports in the USA and Sky Sports 2 in the UK. There is no way to stream in the UK for free, but users in the States have several options, including SlingTV and FuboTV.

Here’s how to watch the match online and on mobile:

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis Online

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through BeIN Sports. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about BeIN Sports can be found here. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Users without a cable subscription can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels (including BeIN Sports) for a monthly fee. Sling TV offers an international sports package that includes beIN Sports that starts at $10 monthly. But if you’re looking for a way to watch a today’s game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free trial. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

There is also a service, FuboTV, where you can watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $6.99 a month. There is a 24-hour free trial option available. You’ll need a credit card to sign up, but if you cancel your subscription within 24 hours you will not be charged. Click here to sign up for a free trial with FuboTV.

In the United Kingdom, the match is being shown on Sky Sports. Sky Go is an available service to Sky customers. You’ll need the log-in and password for a satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream.

For users outside the US and UK: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the match online on your respective local providers. Please click here for a listing of local providers in your home country.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis On Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game on the BeIN Sports app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on their app, which can be downloaded for free in the App store or the Google Play store. Sling TV offers an international sports package that includes beIN Sports that starts at $10 monthly. But if you’re looking for a way to watch a today’s game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free trial. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

There is also a service, FuboTV, where you can watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $6.99 a month. You can download the app from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

If you have a Movistar subscription, you may download the Movistar app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Mobile users in the UK can watch the game on the Sky GO app, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play store. You’ll need a satellite subscription and log-in details to access the stream.

For users outside the US and UK: Click here to find your local provider for the match.

