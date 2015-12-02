Liverpool vs. Southampton: How to Watch Live Stream Online For Free

Liverpool looks to get back into winning form today, and secure a pace in the Capital One Cup semifinal with a win over Southampton.

The Reds have struggled in their previous two matches, but Jurgen Klopp is hoping the return of some familiar faces can spark Liverpool’s turnaround. November saw the end of Klopp’s unbeaten run in the Premier League, as Liverpool was knocked off by Crystal Palace four weeks ago.

Graziano Pelle will return from suspension for Southampton.

For Liverpool, captain Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge look ready to return to the lineup. Klopp won’t expect them to play the entire match, but look for him to get some minutes for his recovering stars somewhere in this game.

Today’s match starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern and will be available on beIN Sports in the USA and Sky Sports 1 in the UK.

Here’s how to watch the match online and on mobile:

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton Online

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through BeIN Sports. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about BeIN Sports can be found here. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Users without a cable subscription can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels (including BeIN Sports) for a monthly fee. Sling TV offers an international sports package. But if you’re looking for a way to watch a today’s game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free trial. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

There is also a service, FuboTV, where you can watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $6.99 a month. There is a 24-hour free trial option available.

In the United Kingdom, the match is being shown on Sky Sports. Sky Go is an available service to Sky customers. You’ll need the log-in and password for a satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream.

For International viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the match online on your respective local providers. Please click here for a listing of local providers in your home country.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton On Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game on the BeIN Sports app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on their app, which can be downloaded for free in the App store or the Google Play store. The service’s Best of Live TV package costs $20 a month, but it doesn’t include beIN Sports, which is available via add-on package for an extra $5. There is also a standalone sports package available for $10 a month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch a today’s game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free trial. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

There is also a service, FuboTV, where you can watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $6.99 a month. You can download the app from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

Mobile users in the UK can watch the game on the Sky GO app, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play store. You’ll need a satellite subscription and log-in details to access the stream.

For International Viewers: Click here to find your local provider for the match.

