What TV Channel Is the Redskins-Bears Game On Today?

It’s time for an exercise in short memories and quickly forgetting some serious disappointment.

Both the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears are coming off major blows to their collective confidence after losses last week, but now it’s time to forget all of that. There’s more football to be played and playoff lives are still at stake.

The Redskins still control their own postseason destiny and a win is crucial to that future. Of course, it won’t be easy and Washington has struggled mightily on the road this fall. Still, there’s something to be said for determination and no one is more intent on a bounce-back performance than the Redskins.

Check out all the game-time info right here.

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2015

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV Channel: Locally broadcast on FOX with Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston on the call. Click here to check and see if you call within the coverage zone.

Line: Chicago -3 via OddsShark.com

Live Stream: NFL.com; NFL Game Pass

Game Preview: If there was ever a time to suddenly get good on the road, it’s now. The Washington Redskins haven’t won a road game in over 13 months, but the team needs to start changing that if they’re going to hold their lead in the NFC East, starting with Sunday’s tilt in Chicago.

”We understand our struggles on the road and we have to address them,” head coach Jay Gruden said. ”We have to address them head on and go compete against Chicago.”

The biggest problem is that Washngton has lost 14 turnovers on the road as opposed to just six at home. The ground game has also been abysmal away from FedEx, averaging just 44.8 yards on the road.

But there is a silver lining to all of this. For as bad as the Redskins have been on the road, Chicago has been even worse at home. The Bears are 1-5 at Soldier Field this year and have lost their last five games against Washington.

If the Redskins are going to keep their postseason chances alive, they’re going to have to win at least one game on the road to wrap up the regular season. There’s no better time to start than the present.