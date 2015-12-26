What TV Channel Is the Redskins-Eagles Game On Tonight?

The Washington Redskins have won just won game on the road this season.

Only one.

Now, they, desperately, need to make it two. The Redskins can clinch the NFC East and a playoff berth with a road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in a matchup that is much more than a simple divisional rivalry.

While Washington is just a win away from a title, the Eagles can still win the division as well. They just need a win as well. Easy enough, right?

Here’s everything you need to know about the primetime matchup:

Date: Saturday, December 26, 2015

Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV Channel: Nationally broadcast on the NFL Network

Line: Philadelphia -3 via OddsShark.com

Live Stream: NFL.com; NFL Game Pass

Game Preview: Are the Philadelphia Eagles a good team?

Sure, they’ve defeated the New England Patriots. They’re still very much in the NFC East playoff hunt and the offense has had moments of dominance throughout the course of the season.

But there have also been miscues too. Plenty of them. Sam Bradford can’t seem to stay consistent for more than two weeks in a row. The defense leaves quite a bit to be wanted and Chip Kelly still doesn’t seem to know what to do with DeMarco Murray.

So, how do the Eagles gain back some of their confidence heading into a Saturday evening game that is must-win? They have to believe they’re a good team.

“I think it’s frustrating because I’ve seen us do it the right way and I’ve seen us play well,” Kelly said Monday. “I’ve seen us tackle well against good teams that run the ball well and that’s what we’ve got to get back to this week. We have to learn from it, teach it and coach it better.”

Philadelphia needs to find a way to stay consistent – at least for 60 minutes of football on Saturday night. It needs to play better defense. And, most importantly, it needs to go into this matchup against the Washington Redskins certain of impending victory.