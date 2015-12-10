How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. VanZant Free Live Stream Online

The most compelling and anticipated three-day stretch in UFC history begins Thursday with UFC Fight Night 80 from The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Headlining the event will be women’s strawweight contenders Rose Namajunas and Paige VanZant, but the bigger draw will be the encore of 19-year-old Sage Northcutt, one of the company’s brightest young stars whose hype train was sent into overdrive after his dominant win over Francisco Trevino at UFC 192. The youngster will be taking on Cody Pfister in this one.

The preliminary card begins at 6:45 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at how to watch online or on mobile:

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 80 Online

Both preliminary cards can be watched live online via UFC Fight Pass. There are one-month ($9.99), six-month ($8.99 per month) and 12-month ($7.99 per month) subscription options, but if you’re looking to watch tonight’s event for free, you can do so with UFC’s free seven-day trial, which you can start by clicking here then clicking “Start Your Subscription to UFC Fight Pass” in the top-right corner.

After creating your UFC.tv account for free, you’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up for Fight Pass, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 80 on Mobile

Users can watch both preliminary cards on the UFC app, which is free to download for your Apple device or your Google device. Like on desktop, watching it this way requires a UFC Fight Pass subscription, which you can order or start your free trial here.